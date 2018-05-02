The Ten Best Fashion Events in Denver in May

May brings flowers and showers, along with celebrations of graduates (all month) and mothers (May 13), and big bashes for the Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo, both on May 5. All of these festivities call for strong style, and Denver designers are happy to oblige. To make sure everyone in this city is looking good, Warby Parker, which just opened a store in Cherry Creek, has created Denver-exclusive sunglasses: Downing Large in crystal aqua, with flash-mirrored silver lenses. Click here for more information on those, and keep reading for the ten best fashion events in Denver this month.
Massif Fashion Week
Wednesday, May 2, through Sunday, May 6
Massif Studios
2191 South Broadway
This annual series of fashion shows focuses on both local and national designers. Tonight and tomorrow, the spotlight will be on Chicago-based Alicia Perrillo and Qi Zhou, a Denver designer. Friday will be dedicated to Colorado-based fashion designer Julia Rhoden; Saturday centers on Brooklyn-based designer Geoffrey Mac, who dresses such celebrities as Debbie Harry, Bjork and Lady Gaga. The series concludes on Sunday with a show produced in collaboration with the Aveda Institute for cosmetology. Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.
True One-Year Anniversary Party
Thursday, May 3, 4 to 7 p.m.
Stanley Marketplace
2501 Dallas Street #164, Aurora
Celebrate True's first birthday at the Stanley Marketplace. The festivities include complimentary energy healing, a trunk show featuring Ambika Herbals, live music, food, cocktails, door prizes, and more. Click here for more information.
Meet the Founder Master Class
Thursday, May 10, 6 p.m.
Aillea Cherry Creek
3000 East First Avenue #203
During his work in hair salons, Josh Rosenbrook searched for products containing natural plant ingredients, but was disappointed with what he found. So he decided to create his own, hand-crafting formulas and testing them out in salons. When he got a positive response from clients, he created his own self-titled brand. Rosenbrook will be at the Aillea store in Cherry Creek to answer questions and also provide facials for guests. Find out more here.
Casino Royale: Benefit for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society
Friday, May 11, 7 p.m.
Vehicle Vault
18301 Lincoln Meadows Parkway, Parker
Modern Gladiator Magazine and Novelty Bride Magazine are teaming up for the second annual Casino Royale benefit, an event with a James Bond theme and plenty of reasons to dress up, including a fashion show, live music, aerial acrobat dancers, drinks, dancing and poker. A silent auction will benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society; purchase tickets here.
Find Your Pulse: Emergence
Saturday, May 12, 3 p.m.
The Current
1015 Federal Boulevard
Pulse of Prophets, an artists' community, is hosting Find Your Pulse: Emergence, a multi-media exhibit showcasing the beauty in the world and also raising awareness about the social climate. The brand designs streetwear such as leggings, hoodies, shirts and tanks, as well as home goods like blankets, yoga mats and tapestries.During the fashion show, the models will walk through the crowd instead of on a traditional runway to show how the pieces interact with everyday life. The event also includes live music, live art, food, drinks and giveaways; click here to purchase tickets.
Shift High Fashion Showcase
Saturday, May 12, 6:30 p.m.
Shift Workspaces-Bannock
1001 Bannock Street
Shift Workspaces-Bannock and GT Designs created this event that's a benefit for the Denver Children's Home. Denver fashion designers will showcase their new spring collections, while guests enjoy cocktails and tunes from DJ Lea Luna; after the show, they can meet the designers and discuss the collections. Click here to purchase tickets.
Mother’s Day Trunk Show
Saturday, May 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Balefire Goods
7417 Grandview Avenue, Arvada
Balefire Goods in is hosting four Colorado jewelry artists — Nikki Nation Jewelry and Kristen Denbow Designs from Denver; Studio Luna Verde from Colorado Springs; and Adriane Panciera from Paonia— at a trunk show that's the perfect place to find a Mother's Day gift. In addition to meeting the designers, guests can enjoy complimentary mimosas and chocolate from the Honduras Chocolate Company. Click here for more information.
Fall 2018 Ready to Wear Trend Presentation
Thursday, May 17, 6 to 8 p.m.
Colorado Automobile Dealers Association
290 East Speer Boulevard
Fashion Group International is hosting this event that highlights fashion seen on runways around the world, including Paris, Milan and New York, in a video on fall/winter 2018/2019 trends. After the trend forecast, guests can sip champagne and network with other fashion enthusiasts. Click here for more information.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Thrift Con
Sunday, May 20, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Industry RiNo Station
3858 Walnut Street
Thrift Con is Denver's inaugural resale clothing and collectible convention, produced by street-wear haven Station. With over 35 vendors already confirmed, this event will feature a wide selection of products ranging from vintage clothing for men and women to classic collectibles and home goods. Click here to purchase tickets.
Siren Fashion Show
Thursday, May 31, 6:30 to 11 p.m.
Lamar Street Center
5889 Lamar Street, Arvada
Following up on its ground-breaking fall fashion show, Scars, Divinity Productions is producing Siren, which focuses on mermaids. Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!