The Ten Best Fashion Events in Denver in May

May brings flowers and showers, along with celebrations of graduates (all month) and mothers (May 13), and big bashes for the Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo, both on May 5. All of these festivities call for strong style, and Denver designers are happy to oblige. To make sure everyone in this city is looking good, Warby Parker, which just opened a store in Cherry Creek, has created Denver-exclusive sunglasses: Downing Large in crystal aqua, with flash-mirrored silver lenses. Click here for more information on those, and keep reading for the ten best fashion events in Denver this month.

Massif Fashion Week

Wednesday, May 2, through Sunday, May 6

Massif Studios

2191 South Broadway

This annual series of fashion shows focuses on both local and national designers. Tonight and tomorrow, the spotlight will be on Chicago-based Alicia Perrillo and Qi Zhou, a Denver designer. Friday will be dedicated to Colorado-based fashion designer Julia Rhoden; Saturday centers on Brooklyn-based designer Geoffrey Mac, who dresses such celebrities as Debbie Harry, Bjork and Lady Gaga. The series concludes on Sunday with a show produced in collaboration with the Aveda Institute for cosmetology. Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of True

True One-Year Anniversary Party

Thursday, May 3, 4 to 7 p.m.

Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas Street #164, Aurora

Celebrate True's first birthday at the Stanley Marketplace. The festivities include complimentary energy healing, a trunk show featuring Ambika Herbals, live music, food, cocktails, door prizes, and more. Click here for more information.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Josh Rosenbrook

Meet the Founder Master Class

Thursday, May 10, 6 p.m.

Aillea Cherry Creek

3000 East First Avenue #203

During his work in hair salons, Josh Rosenbrook searched for products containing natural plant ingredients, but was disappointed with what he found. So he decided to create his own, hand-crafting formulas and testing them out in salons. When he got a positive response from clients, he created his own self-titled brand. Rosenbrook will be at the Aillea store in Cherry Creek to answer questions and also provide facials for guests. Find out more here.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Vehicle Vault

Casino Royale: Benefit for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Friday, May 11, 7 p.m.

Vehicle Vault

18301 Lincoln Meadows Parkway, Parker

Modern Gladiator Magazine and Novelty Bride Magazine are teaming up for the second annual Casino Royale benefit, an event with a James Bond theme and plenty of reasons to dress up, including a fashion show, live music, aerial acrobat dancers, drinks, dancing and poker. A silent auction will benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society; purchase tickets here.

The Navigator hoodie by Pule of Prophets. Photo courtesy of Pulse of Prophets

Find Your Pulse: Emergence

Saturday, May 12, 3 p.m.

The Current

1015 Federal Boulevard

Pulse of Prophets, an artists' community, is hosting Find Your Pulse: Emergence, a multi-media exhibit showcasing the beauty in the world and also raising awareness about the social climate. The brand designs streetwear such as leggings, hoodies, shirts and tanks, as well as home goods like blankets, yoga mats and tapestries.During the fashion show, the models will walk through the crowd instead of on a traditional runway to show how the pieces interact with everyday life. The event also includes live music, live art, food, drinks and giveaways; click here to purchase tickets.

Photo courtesy of Shift Workspaces- Bannock

Shift High Fashion Showcase

Saturday, May 12, 6:30 p.m.

Shift Workspaces-Bannock

1001 Bannock Street

Shift Workspaces-Bannock and GT Designs created this event that's a benefit for the Denver Children's Home. Denver fashion designers will showcase their new spring collections, while guests enjoy cocktails and tunes from DJ Lea Luna; after the show, they can meet the designers and discuss the collections. Click here to purchase tickets.

Kirsten Denbow will have jewelry for sale at Balefire goods on May 12. Photo courtesy of Kirsten Denbow Designs

Mother’s Day Trunk Show

Saturday, May 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Balefire Goods

7417 Grandview Avenue, Arvada

Balefire Goods in is hosting four Colorado jewelry artists — Nikki Nation Jewelry and Kristen Denbow Designs from Denver; Studio Luna Verde from Colorado Springs; and Adriane Panciera from Paonia— at a trunk show that's the perfect place to find a Mother's Day gift. In addition to meeting the designers, guests can enjoy complimentary mimosas and chocolate from the Honduras Chocolate Company. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Fashion Group International

Fall 2018 Ready to Wear Trend Presentation

Thursday, May 17, 6 to 8 p.m.

Colorado Automobile Dealers Association

290 East Speer Boulevard

Fashion Group International is hosting this event that highlights fashion seen on runways around the world, including Paris, Milan and New York, in a video on fall/winter 2018/2019 trends. After the trend forecast, guests can sip champagne and network with other fashion enthusiasts. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Station

Thrift Con

Sunday, May 20, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Industry RiNo Station

3858 Walnut Street

Thrift Con is Denver's inaugural resale clothing and collectible convention, produced by street-wear haven Station. With over 35 vendors already confirmed, this event will feature a wide selection of products ranging from vintage clothing for men and women to classic collectibles and home goods. Click here to purchase tickets.

Siren Fashion Show

Thursday, May 31, 6:30 to 11 p.m.

Lamar Street Center

5889 Lamar Street, Arvada

Following up on its ground-breaking fall fashion show, Scars, Divinity Productions is producing Siren, which focuses on mermaids. Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.