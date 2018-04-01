The Ten Best Fashion Events in Denver in April

Spring has definitely sprung. The grass is getting greener, the days are getting longer, and flowers are beginning to bloom. There are plenty of reasons besides Easter Sunday for getting dressed up in April, with the fashion calendar filled with everything from parties to charity events to shows. Here are the ten best fashion events in Denver this month, in chronological order.

Eleganza FREAK-Stravaganza 2

5 to 10 p.m. Sunday, April 1

Vision Comic Books and Oddities

3958 South Federal Boulevard, Englewood

This combo fashion/freak show is brought to you by the Scissor Sweethearts, two fashionable and fierce women. Serana Rose and Siara Gray invite you to celebrate Easter Sunday and April Fool's Day with some of the wackiest people in Colorado. In addition to a number of sideshow acts, there will be fashion from Born Ugli as well as an art market, a drag-queen pinball tournament, prizes, giveaways and more. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Photo courtesy of Denver Unique Week of Fashion

Denver Unique Week of Fashion

Monday, April 2, through Friday, April 6

Various metro locations

This five-day string of stylish events was created to showcase the best talent in town. Denver Unique Week of Fashion is working to promote local designers, models, venues and sponsors, while also showing that beauty comes in all shapes, sizes, ages and colors. Click here for information on each day's events and to purchase tickets.

Some of Jim Howard's work on view at the Denver Art Museum. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Drawn to Glamour

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 7

Denver Art Museum

100 West 14th Avenue Parkway

American fashion illustrator Jim Howard's spectacular body of work is as impressive as it is historic. The current Denver Art Museum exhibit features over 100 original charcoal and graphite sketches that Howard created for department stores like Neiman Marcus, Bonwit Teller and Saks Fifth Avenue before photography became the standard for fashion advertisements. His work spans from the late 1950s to the 1980s and shows how Howard pushed equality among the genders and races by drawing businesswomen in power suits in the ’70s and using Asian and African models during a period when many American brands did not. Drawn to Glamour is included in the museum's free-admission day on the first Saturday of each month; catch it before it closes on August 5. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Wish Boutique

Wish Boutique Fashion Show

7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 11

Washington Park Grille

1096 South Gaylord Street

Wish Boutique, a women's wear shop in Washington Park, is hosting its second annual Spring Fashion Show that will spotlight Kentucky Derby fashion and spring trends. Tickets are $10 and include a drink, a $10 Wish gift card and a chance to win tickets to the famous Denver Derby Party on May 5. An after-party at Wish Boutique will offer champagne, dessert and shopping, of course. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of AILLEA

Spring Beauty Soiree

6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 12

AILLEA Cherry Creek

3000 East First Avenue #203

Toxic-free beauty haven AILLEA is hosting a bash at its Cherry Creek location to celebrate eco-friendly skincare line Indie Lee. Meet the founder of Indie Lee during a night of pampering, which includes custom detox mini facials. This event is free; click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Station

Station Three Year Anniversary Party

8 p.m. Saturday, April 14

Station

2735 Welton Street

The winner of Best Boutique for Street Fashion in the Best of Denver 2018 is celebrating three years in Five Points, and doing it in style. This free bash will include music performances, birthday cake and the release of a new fashion collection made exclusively for Station by Station. Click here for more information.

Reading, Writing, and a Wardrobe Luncheon

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 18

Wellshire Event Center

3333 South Colorado Boulevard

This charity luncheon will benefit Clothes to Kids of Denver, which helps needy Denver students pick out a free school wardrobe in a store-like setting. Jackie Bell from Denver Public Schools will be the guest speaker, and the Vander Heyden Foundation has agreed to match every donation made at the event up to $25,000. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Alejandra Peralta

Viva La Sirena Fashion Show

6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 19

Museo de las Americas

861 Santa Fe Drive

This fashion show will feature the work of local designer Alejandra Peralta, hair stylist Cha Cha Romero and jewelry designer Xencs L. Wing. The collection is influenced by the pachucas of the 1940s, recognized for their rebellious and sensual spirit that broke the beauty boundaries, rejecting the domesticated female stereotype in attitude, fashion, hairstyles and makeup. Peralta, who began her design career in 2012, was influenced by her upbringing in Denver's La Alma-Lincoln Park neighborhood and launched her own company, Iccauhtzin, last year. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

420 After Party: Art, Music, Jewelry, Fashion and Food Showcase

6 p.m. to midnight Friday, April 20

Spectra Art Space

1836 South Broadway

April 20 isn't just about cannabis; there's fashion to be found, too. This 21-and-up party will feature local fashion designers, jewelers, artists, musicians, vendors, food trucks, refreshments, giveaways and more. Jewelers displaying their wares include David Holsapple, Freedom Formations, Jordan Kozie, Layla Darvish, Lindsey Scot Ernst, Bobby Kruse, Sacred Tree Art Collective and Joel Hocker Design; fashion will be provided by B Fresh and Miss Mary Jane Co. Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.

Photo courtesy of Janel Rosales

Spring Fashion Show

3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 29

Museo de las Americas

861 Santa Fe Drive

Denver-based seamstress Janel Rosales has been sewing for over eight years. She'll show off her custom work at a fashion show with the theme "April Showers Bring May Flowers" that will feature raincoats for men and spring dresses for women, with each dress representing a different flower. A pop-up shop with tote bags, purses, shirts and more will be open during the event, and beverages and snacks will be available. Tickets are $15 for adults, children are free, and you can stick around after the show to view the museum exhibits. Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.

Know of a fashion event that should be included in May's list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

