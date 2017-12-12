Review: Edge Wraps Up an Edgy Holiday Show With Resolutions

Resolutions is exactly the kind of play you expect from Edge, a theater company that prides itself on edgy work. The way artistic director Rick Yaconis sees it, that can include classic works as well as surreal ’60s, ultra-co ntemporary and absurdist plays, or anything else that challenges and feels alive. Yaconis also makes a point of showcasing local playwrights; for the final production of 2017, he commissioned a new work by Josh Hartwell, well-known around Denver for his acting and directing skills as well as his writing abilities. Yaconis asked for something seasonal but not clichéd or sentimental, and he also wanted the piece to feature New Year’s resolutions. Hartwell obliged — but not in a way that anyone who knows his subtly intelligent performances or the sensitive, layered productions he directs would have anticipated. Turns out this civilized, literate artist has the soul of a splattershock jock.

The action is set in Vail, where a group of friends have congregated to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Each is involved with the theater and intriguingly eccentric. Dellen, sympathetically played by Emily Paton Davies, is an ex-dancer, and the well-appointed home in which they’ve gathered, with its antler chandelier and pseudo-rustic decor, comes courtesy of her rich ex-husband; she’s still not exactly sure what she wants to do with the place.

On this evening, she’s waiting for her young ski-instructor lover, Trevor (an innocent-seeming Drew Hirschboeck). There’s affectionate joking between Dellen and her warm-spirited, longtime friend Greg (Scott McClean), who is grieving the end of his relationship with his husband. Enter Mindy and Peter, owners of a pot shop, played by Karen Slack and Andrew Uhlenhopp. It’s hard to say which of these two actors is funnier or more intense. Peter is stoned, and he delivers to his stunned and silent friends a monologue as long and incomprehensible as Lucky’s in Waiting for Godot — though you’re wasting your time if you search it for deep meaning. Pretty soon, Slack’s Mindy has her own moment of raucous and inspired lunacy.

In a cleverly inventive sequence, the group ceremoniously re-gifts unwanted presents, each providing a hilarious acceptance speech describing what he or she intends to do with that macrame plant hanger, china figure or tambourine.