Reader: Brighton Boulevard Project in RiNo Is a Humongous Benefit

I think your comment at the end of the article "RiNo Rates on Lonely Planet's List of Ten Hot ’Hoods in U.S." comes across as ignorant, snarky and way out of line: "Oh, and good luck getting to DIA after your visit to RiNo: Northbound Brighton Boulevard is still closed at 38th Street."

First of all, getting to the airport from RiNo is far easier than getting to the airport from most other parts of the city, given that the RTD A-Line serves RiNo directly and arrives at the terminal. No bus transfers, no shuttles, no parking 3/4 mile away.... It goes from RiNo directly to the terminal, and that's an amazing amenity that most major U.S. cities do not have.

Secondly, for those of you who insist on driving to the airport, yes, northbound Brighton Boulevard is temporarily closed, and yes, at times that can be a bit difficult...I know, as I have lived a block or less from Brighton for nearly eight years now. However, what is far more important than the minor inconvenience of having to take a small detour is that Brighton is being majorly improved so that in the future it will finally be safe for people like me to push a stroller, or eventually to ride bikes along with my five-year-old when we go get groceries, or they want to play in the park.

The Brighton Boulevard redevelopment is a humongous benefit to the city and instead of complaining about temporary inconveniences, we should be grateful to live in a place tht does such fantastic things for us residents. I think showing anything less than gratitude is short-sighted and rude, and perpetuating that negative mindset makes us all worse off.

