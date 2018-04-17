Super Troopers 2 Premiere Honors Sexpot Comedy, Local Producers

After seventeen years and a record-breaking, $4.4 million crowd-funding campaign, the Broken Lizard Comedy Troupe's uniformed and mustachioed Vermont Highway Patrolmen return to the big screen in Super Troopers 2, which fittingly premieres on April 20.

The stoner-friendly film wasn't a hit upon its initial release — all the way back in 2001 — but has subsequently built up such a healthy cult following that its sequel's production was essentially completely funded by fans. Among Broken Lizard's fans are Sexpot Comedy's Andy Juett and Kayvan Khalatbari, whose contributions kept the production afloat during a troublesome shoot.

Super Troopers 2 celebrated its Colorado connection at a special premiere of the film on Sunday, April 15, at the Sie Denver Film Center, followed by a question-and-answer session with cast members Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme and Paul Soter. Since this was a Sexpot soiree, guests mingled in a nearby weed bus, munched on complimentary grub from Sexy Pizza and Uber Sausage and generally exalted the fans' collective ability to will a comedy into being.