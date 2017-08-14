Charmingly Dark Comedy Brigsby Bear Echoes the '80s in the Best Possible Way

In the 1980s, four-quadrant studio comedies (i.e. for the whole family) peddled in relentlessly dark premises that directors then brightened up with wholesomeness: Three Men and a Baby features an orphaned infant who is mistakenly given away to drug dealers; Ghostbusters boasts multiple fatalities at the hands of an accountant turned Necrobeast; Big is a deeply sad exploration of aging, and it’s also messy in its ethical questioning of whether it’s OK to have sex with a child stuck in an adult’s body. And yet these comedies and others endure. Their entry into the canon of family entertainment — despite their darkness — can be attributed to the directors’ intense focus on the earnestness of their characters; parents could overlook the heroin plot line in Three Men as long as the bachelors displayed a light, carefree attitude that, in the film’s universe, would inevitably triumph over evil.

Brigsby Bear, the debut comedy from longtime Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary, harks back to the happy-go-lucky (but really not) ’80s boom. Thirty-something James (Kyle Mooney) is wrested from the underground bunker life his “parents” April (Jane Adams) and Ted (Mark Hamill) created for and inhabited with him. He’s returned to his real family, having had no social contact, since he was stolen as an infant, with anyone outside of his ersatz “mom” and “dad.” McCary could have gone dark: James is, after all, basically a feral child with no life skills, who’s obsessed with the only TV he was allowed to watch — a cheesy children’s adventure show (Brigsby Bear) boasting video effects of the 8-bit era. But McCrary and Mooney ground this story in sincere emotion and mostly avoid straying into easy-laugh SNL shorts territory.