American Chemical Society Offers Scholarship for Cannabis Chemists

Cannabis enthusiasts aren't top of mind when people think about scholarly go-getters, but the American Chemical Society doesn't buy the stereotype. The nonprofit organization, which turns 141 years old today, April 6, founded its Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision in 2015. Now, it wants more brains to get in the mix.

The Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision awarded its first round of scholarships to seven scientists in March, all of whom were paid to travel to New Orleans and present their completed cannabis-related studies at a symposium — but there's still plenty of money to go around. Heidolph Instruments, one of the world's largest laboratory equipment manufacturers, has pledged nearly $40,000 over a five-year span to fund more travel subsidies so that scientists can share their work.

"This award can serve as a beacon of light for those who have done good works and need to share their accomplishments with others in the community," an announcement from the Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision reads. "In addition to the obvious benefit of bringing these chemists to a forum to present their work, it is also hoped they will be the first of an intimate cohort whose collaboration and support further drives the leading edge of cannabis chemistry."

