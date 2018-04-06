 


Chemistry has become an essential part of commercial cannabis as extraction becomes more popular.EXPAND
Jacqueline Collins

American Chemical Society Offers Scholarship for Cannabis Chemists

Thomas Mitchell | April 6, 2018 | 8:02am
Cannabis enthusiasts aren't top of mind when people think about scholarly go-getters, but the American Chemical Society doesn't buy the stereotype. The nonprofit organization, which turns 141 years old today, April 6, founded its Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision in 2015. Now, it wants more brains to get in the mix.

The Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision awarded its first round of scholarships to seven scientists in March, all of whom were paid to travel to New Orleans and present their completed cannabis-related studies at a symposium — but there's still plenty of money to go around. Heidolph Instruments, one of the world's largest laboratory equipment manufacturers, has pledged nearly $40,000 over a five-year span to fund more travel subsidies so that scientists can share their work.

"This award can serve as a beacon of light for those who have done good works and need to share their accomplishments with others in the community," an announcement from the Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision reads. "In addition to the obvious benefit of bringing these chemists to a forum to present their work, it is also hoped they will be the first of an intimate cohort whose collaboration and support further drives the leading edge of cannabis chemistry."

The first round of winners came from four different countries, but one of the recipients has Colorado ties. Dr. Linda Klumpers is the associate dean for professional education at the University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences and a director for Cannify, a Denver-based educational platform for cannabis users. Klumpers has studied the how the human body reacts to certain combinations of terpenes and cannabinoids

Those interested in applying for the next round of cannabis chemistry scholarships should send their resumes, abstract findings and study titles to cannchashna.award@gmail.com before July 1. Winners will be required to present their work at the 257th ACS National Meeting & Exposition in Orlando from March 31 to April 4, 2019.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

