American Chemical Society Offers Scholarship for Cannabis Chemists

Cannabis enthusiasts aren't top of mind when people think about scholarly go-getters, but the American Chemical Society doesn't buy the stereotype. The nonprofit organization, which turns 141 years old today, April 6, founded its Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision in 2015. Now, it wants more brains to get in the mix.
The Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision awarded its first round of scholarships to seven scientists in March, all of whom were paid to travel to New Orleans and present their completed cannabis-related studies at a symposium — but there's still plenty of money to go around. Heidolph Instruments, one of the world's largest laboratory equipment manufacturers, has pledged nearly $40,000 over a five-year span to fund more travel subsidies so that scientists can share their work.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"This award can serve as a beacon of light for those who have done good works and need to share their accomplishments with others in the community," an announcement from the Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision reads. "In addition to the obvious benefit of bringing these chemists to a forum to present their work, it is also hoped they will be the first of an intimate cohort whose collaboration and support further drives the leading edge of cannabis chemistry."
The first round of winners came from four different countries, but one of the recipients has Colorado ties. Dr. Linda Klumpers is the associate dean for professional education at the University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences and a director for Cannify, a Denver-based educational platform for cannabis users. Klumpers has studied the how the human body reacts to certain combinations of terpenes and cannabinoids
Those interested in applying for the next round of cannabis chemistry scholarships should send their resumes, abstract findings and study titles to cannchashna.award@gmail.com before July 1. Winners will be required to present their work at the 257th ACS National Meeting & Exposition in Orlando from March 31 to April 4, 2019.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!