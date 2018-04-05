Denver's Better Business Bureau Calls Out Stashbox

Back in early 2017, we reported that Stashbox, a new Denver startup, was promising to "make the 420 lifestyle more approachable" by sending customers a box of smoking accessories and hemp goodies every month. According to the Better Business Bureau of Denver, however, that 4/20 lifestyle wasn't as approachable as Stashbox claimed.

In a warning just issued against the company "following a pattern of consumer complaints alleging delivery and customer service issues with the business," the BBB says it's received received ten consumer complaints related to Stashbox since the start of 2018 — although there are only five complaints and two reviews listed on the company's online BBB profile. All of the open grievances concern packages showing up over a month late or never being delivered at all, leading to an F- rating.