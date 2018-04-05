 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Stashbox sends customers monthly boxes full of smoking accessories and cannabis-related trinkets.
Stashbox sends customers monthly boxes full of smoking accessories and cannabis-related trinkets.
Stashbox

Denver's Better Business Bureau Calls Out Stashbox

Thomas Mitchell | April 5, 2018 | 8:45am
AA

Back in early 2017, we reported that Stashbox, a new Denver startup, was promising to "make the 420 lifestyle more approachable" by sending customers a box of smoking accessories and hemp goodies every month. According to the Better Business Bureau of Denver, however, that 4/20 lifestyle wasn't as approachable as Stashbox claimed.

In a warning just issued against the company "following a pattern of consumer complaints alleging delivery and customer service issues with the business," the BBB says it's received received ten consumer complaints related to Stashbox since the start of 2018 — although there are only five complaints and two reviews listed on the company's online BBB profile. All of the open grievances concern packages showing up over a month late or never being delivered at all, leading to an F- rating.

Related Stories

"Signed up for monthly subscription starting in June for $29.95 a month. My card was charged but no box arrived. My card was charged a second time for a July box as well that never came. I contacted company someone by 'Natsha' apologized via email saying that they had a delay and my box would be... shipped shortly. On July 27 I get a email saying my box has shipped. Still no box. . . Ask to cancel my box and get a refund. Still no refund," reads one of the complaints on Stashbox's BBB profile.

According to the BBB, customers who attempted to contact Stashbox by telephone or email regarding missed orders were either displeased with the company's response or never received a response at all. "BBB has reached out to Stashbox as well, but has not received a response. Stashbox has not responded to a BBB complaint since September 2016," the BBB says in its warning.

Representatives from Stashbox did not return our requests for comment.

Online shoppers should be aware of the risks, says the BBB, which found that online ventures had the highest rate of commercial fraud in 2017. Last June, the organization also warned consumers of two online cannabis retailers in the Denver area that were claiming to mail their products to purchasers — which is very, very illegal in Colorado.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

Popular Stories

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >