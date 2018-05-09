Why Colorado Tokers Love Cheese Quake

A strain with a dessert-like name is nothing new, but some carry more of a nostalgic pull than others. Cookies hybrids with names like Wedding Cake and Thin Mints will always tug at my inner child, and the same thing happened when I saw Cheese Quake on the shelf during a recent dispensary visit.

I’m used to seeing the term “cheesequake” on Dairy Queen Blizzard menus, not at pot shops, so I can’t help but lick my lips as visions of creamy ice cream and cheesecake bites pop up every time I hear or read the word. Although the Cheese Quake strain isn’t sweet and sugary like DQ’s version, it still carries a rich savoriness reminiscent of cream cheese, and its relaxing effects will cool you down after a hot day.

The indica-leaning hybrid calls Cheese and Querkle its parents, carrying a mix of their sour, pungent aromas and an enjoyable funk perfect for tokers who are tired of strains with heavy citrus or Kush flavors — but it’s probably not a great choice if you don’t like Cheese’s trademark stank. Its effects are a lot easier to accommodate, however, which makes this a great option for new consumers still anxious about smoking cannabis.