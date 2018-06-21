Colorado Offering MMJ Research Grants for Autism, Opioid Prevention, More

Clinical trials that study medical marijuana are few and far between because of the plant's federally illegal status. Colorado has been the rare exception to that rule, thanks to the passage of Amendment 64, and now the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment hopes to expand on the state's nine currently funded MMJ studies by offering nearly $3 million more in grants for qualified research efforts.

The Colorado General Assembly created a Medical Marijuana Research Grants Program in 2014, the same year that the state's recreational cannabis sales started, in hopes of attaining concrete evidence on the medical benefits of cannabis. So far the program has funded studies about MMJ's affect on post-traumatic stress disorder, inflammatory bowel disease among youth, pediatric brain tumors, epilepsy and sleeping disorders; research projects have also compared MMJ to Oxycodone and studied CBD's treatment of Parkinson's tremors and pediatric epilepsy. Five of these projects are being conducted by the University of Colorado's Anschutz Medical Campus.