Get Up, Toke Out: Every 4/20 Event in Denver

Brace yourself: 4/20 is almost here, and the lineup of events for the week that includes April 20 is already piled high. On top of such regular suspects as a gathering in Civic Center Park and a stoner-centric concert at Red Rocks, there are some noteworthy newcomers this year, including pot-infused hikes and brunches, dispensary parking-lot parties and more. Here's everything we know so far, in chronological order:



RiNo Cares: Cannabis Health and Wellness Fair

Sunday, April 15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cultivated Synergy

2901 Walnut Street

Hosted by RiNo Supply Co., Canna Health and Sensi magazine, this health and wellness fair will offer health screenings, care-provider signups, culinary demonstrations and lectures, as well as local food, goods and creative demonstrations involving cannabis. RSVP for the free event (21+) on Picatic.

Colorado International Cannabis & Hemp Film Festival

Tuesday, April 17, and Thursday, April 19

Open Media Project

700 Kalamath Street

Hosted by online film-submission platform FilmFreeway, the 2018 Colorado International Cannabis & Hemp Film Festival will be held on two separate days and is still accepting submissions for documentary and fictional projects as well as music videos. The event is free to attend; learn more at Eventbrite.

TedxMileHigh: Colorado's Cannabis Conversation

Wednesday, April 18, 6 to 8 p.m.

Galvanize on Platte

1644 Platte Street

As the plant's biggest day approaches, the newest installment of TEDxMileHigh wants to dive into the commercialization, medical use, pop culture and politics surrounding cannabis. Psychiatric physicians Dr. Doris Gundersen and Dr. Laura F. Martin of the University of Colorado and medical marijuana patient Ben Cort will sit on a panel moderated by Grasslands founder and former Cannabist editor Ricardo Baca to spur the conversation. Register to attend the free talk on Eventbrite.

Caspa’s 420 Celebration of Music & Cannabis

Wednesday, April 18, through Saturday, April 21

The Black Box

314 East 13th Avenue

Melodic, bass-heavy DJ Caspa is throwing a 4/20 party at the Black Box, starting with trivia and Cheeba Hut subs with the man himself on April 18. Each subsequent day will feature more meet-and-greets and catered meals, as well as live music at 9 p.m. each night. There's also a visit to Myxed Up Creations (and its mobile cannabis lounge) throughout the day on 4/20. Tickets for each day of fun range from $10 to $30, but VIP passes for all three are available for $50. Learn more on the event's Facebook page.

420 Eve on the Rocks: 311 & Method Man & Redman

Thursday, April 19, 4 p.m.

Red Rocks Ampitheatre

18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison

Featuring 311, Method Man & Redman, Collie Buddz, Prof, Long Beach Dub Allstars and Chali 2na of Jurassic 5, this night-before celebration promises to be one to remember — or forget, depending on how much you puff. Tickets to the all-ages show start at $55, with shuttles available to and from Red Rocks for $40.

EXPAND 4/20 on the Rocks in 2017. Miles Chrisinger

Sensi Night Two-Year Anniversary

Thursday, April 19, 7 p.m.

Temple Nightclub

1136 Broadway

Club Vinyl

1082 Broadway

To celebrate two years of operation, Sensi is holding dual Sensi Nights on Broadway right before 4/20 arrives. Known for connecting local cannabis enthusiasts, industry members and thought leaders in a lively atmosphere, each Sensi Night will feature dozens of company vendors. The parties are free to attend upon registration.

4/20 Week at Tetra 9

Thursday, April 19, through Sunday, April 22

Tetra 9 Private Lounge & Garden

3039 Walnut Street

Denver's newest private cannabis club will be hosting parties before, during and after 4/20. Although membership is required to enter Tetra 9, anyone 21 and older can acquire a membership online. Memberships range from $20 on the days before and after 4/20 to $50 on the holiday itself, but you can attend all four days for $100. Each event will be consumption-friendly and have various industry sponsors.

Mile High 420 Festival

Friday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Civic Center Park

Broadway and Colfax Avenue

Under new promoters, the 4/20 event at Civic Center Park this year is no longer disguised as a political rally. Instead, the Mile High 420 Festival will have three stages of entertainment, with local craft and food vendors set up throughout the day. Headliners include Lil Wayne, Lil' Jon, The Original Wailers, Inner Circle, Whitewater Ramble and Taylor Alexander, with plenty of local musicians and comedians performing on other stages. The festival is free to attend.

Myxed Up 420!

Friday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Myxed Up Creations Denver

5800 East Colfax Avenue

Colfax head shop Myxed Up Creations will be celebrating 4/20 throughout the day, giving away free merchandise and munchies as the Myxed Up party bus is parked outside for legal, social pot consumption (21+). DJs will be set up and playing music all day, with live glass-blowing demonstrations, raffles and Cheba Hut sandwiches making appearances throughout. The party is free to attend, but RSVP on Facebook first.

Cheba Hut 4/20

Friday, April 20, noon

Cheba Hut

745 Colorado Boulevard

Cheba Hut's Colorado Boulevard location will ring in 4/20 appropriately with a Montucky Cold Snacks beer-pong tournament, serving up Dulce Vida Tequila cocktails and bringing in High Hops Brewery for a tap takeover. Prizes from Myxed Up Creations will be awarded throughout the day, and bundles of nug-sized sandwiches and limited-edition Frisbees will be available for $4.20. Learn more on Facebook.

A Shotgun's Circus

Friday, April 20, noon

Smokin' Gun Apothecary

492 South Colorado Boulevard

Hosted by Smokin' Gun Apothecary and its sister strip club, Shotgun Willie's, this 21+ event will take place inside the dispensary (where there will be deals aplenty throughout the weekend) and in the parking lot, where attendees can carry drinks outside to the designated event area. Pot vendors, prizes, artists, a smoke bus and live music will be on hand for guests to enjoy — no admission required.

Third Annual 420 Weekend ExtravaGanja

Friday, April 20, through Sunday, April 22, 1 to 11 p.m.

Studio420

3995 South Broadway, Englewood

Members-only pipe and tobacco shop Studio420 has been holding it down in Englewood as one of the metro's small number of pot lounges for years now, and it's showing out on the big weekend. From April 20 to April 22, you can buy a membership for $20 per day to enter Studio420 (21+), with VIP and weekend passes available for prolonged membership and free gift bags.

Spectra Art Space regularly hosts 420-friendly parties to showcase glassware and local art. Jacqueline Collins

Wook Show 420

Friday, April 20, 2 to 8 p.m.

Cultivated Synergy

2901 Walnut Street

Do you have dreadlocks on your head and like to borrow a lot of things from your friends? Are corn dogs a staple of your diet? If so, you're a wook. Hang out with other wooks on a day of hazy wookiness at Cultivated Synergy, a pot-friendly establishment known for live music and heady vibes. RSVP (21+) to the private event at Eventbrite.

420 Party!

Friday, April 20, 5 to 9 p.m.

Colorado Vape & Glass Co.

1871 South Broadway

Colorado Vape & Glass Co. is throwing an evening shindig on 4/20, with live music, glass-blowing, food trucks, raffles and free beer for anyone who comes by. The shop will also offer sale prices on select smoking accessories. The event (21+) is free to attend upon registration at Eventbrite.

420 After Party

Friday, April 20, 6 p.m. to midnight

Spectra Art Space

1836 South Broadway

As one of the more prolific pot-friendly art galleries in town, it only makes sense for Spectra Art Space to be a great 4/20 spot. The gallery will host several local artists, musicians, jewelers, fashion designers, vendors, food trucks and more during its 4/20 after-party, with live glass-blowing and door prizes taking place throughout the night as well. Tickets (21+) are available for $12.61.



Colorado Cannabis Tours After Party

Friday, April 20, 9 p.m.

381 East 55th Avenue

Hosted by pot-tourism service Colorado Cannabis Tours, this private venue will be consumption-friendly and packed with hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine, infused mocktails and an ice bong, as well as live painting, music glassblowing and a performance by Aeriel Silk. Tickets (21+) are $99.

Joints & Jawns

Friday, April 20, through Sunday, April 22

10050 Ralston Road, Arvada

This three-day celebration at a private venue will bring together Colorado cannabis, culture and food with a focus on local talent. Live acts include Hanzo the Phantom, Cash Gas Rod, Wes Dawg, TwoSkii, Mr. Infinity, The Famm Crew, Jazz2kool, Dante ThatGuy, Burnalotta Endo and Hoss LB Grind with La Familia, all of which will be "capped off with the aroma of assorted MMJ flavor," according to event organizers. RSVP (21+) to learn more details.

420 on the Block

Friday, April 20, through Sunday, April 22

Fox Street Compound

725 West 39th Avenue, Denver

The second annual 420 on the Block festival has moved to a new venue, but it's still carrying the same potent lineup. Headlined by Action Bronson, Matisyahu, Break Science Live Band and much more, the three-day festival will feature plenty of stoner-friendly music and cannabis-industry vendors. Tickets (21+) range from $25 for a single-day pass to $59 for all three days.

This Is NICE: A Hip-Hop & Live Art Showcase

Saturday, April 21, 3 to 10:30 p.m.

Spectra Art Space

1836 South Broadway

Spectra Art Space continues the party on 4/21, when the 420-friendly art gallery hosts a day full of hip-hop, live murals, glass-blowing, hands-on creation, vendors and more. Riverrock dispensary and B Fresh Gear will be handing out free goodies, and VIP tickets and goodie bags will be available. Tickets (21+) are $8 now and $15 at the door.

A previous Mason Jar dinner at Space Gallery. Westword archive

CannaVenture Hike: Well Gulch Trail

Sunday, April 22, 2 p.m.

Charles A. Lory State Park

820 Lodgepole Drove, Bellvue

CannaVentures, a pot-infused hiking group that travels around Colorado, will hold a 420-friendly hike on the Well Gulch Trail in Charles A. Lory State Park — perfect for a Sunday afternoon. Guests are invited to consume their own cannabis at their own risk during the 1.8-mile hike, according to CannaVenture, which is bringing along infused-product company Stratos to chat with hikers. The hike is free to attend (21+), but RSVP with CannaVenture first.

Ganja Guru Yoga Brunch

Sunday, April 22, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Urban Sanctuary

2745 Welton Street

Ganja Guru Yoga is holding a special 4/20 yoga session and brunch for the holiday. Founder Adam Brous will allow pot consumption before class (bring your own) and then lead the class through a vinyasa yoga session. Sunshine Bowls will provide Acai & Pitaya Bowls for breakfast afterward, and Color-Up Therapeutics is offering free CBD massages. Tickets (21+) are $20 for one person, $35 for two.

Heady Harvest

Sunday, April 22, 11 a.m.

First Grow

10050 Ralston Road, Arvada

Cannabis and hemp growers are invited to share tips, knowledge and war stories at Heady Harvest, a meet-up for growers at the end of each month in Arvada. An educational seminar and guest speaker will start the discussion at 11 a.m., with live music, drinks, snacks and a consumption-friendly bus on site after the talks. Attendance is free, but the after-party (21+) and VIP entry cost $10 and $20, respectively.

Crypto Cannabis Conference

Monday, April 23

Club Vinyl

1082 Broadway

This one-day conference wants to connect visitors with cryptocurrency and legal cannabis, two of the country's fastest-growing investment sectors. A number of keynote speakers, Q&A panels and networking sessions are geared toward advancing crypto-cannabis knowledge, with raffles, giveaways and free refreshments available for guests. Basic admission starts at $75.



Mason Jar Spring Dinner

Wednesday, April 25, 6:30 p.m.

Location shared upon registration

Mason Jar Events will hold its seasonal spring dinner in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe, with the exact location shared with attendees upon registration. There will be live music, a multi-course dinner prepared by Chef Daniel Asher and, of course, plenty of cannabis-infused goodies. To attend (21+), guests must request an invite on the Mason Jar website.

Know of a 4/20 event we missed? Email event information to marijuana@westword.com.

