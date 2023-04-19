Where to Eat, Get High and Find the Best Dispensary Deals on 4/20

Here's what you need to know:
Dispensary DealsYou might have to wait in line at dispensaries on 4/20, but you'll come away with some of the best discounts all year. Colorado's 1-ounce buying limit sort of eliminates the shop-till-you-drop concept, but those who can figure out how to stock up should do just that. All product categories and brands, cheap and esteemed, are on sale somewhere, and many of these deals run throughout the week. The cannabis section of the latest Westword has dozens of the Denver area's best 4/20 deals at dispensaries and head shops, while some stores are having walk-in specials, too. (Some of these deals might require a physical copy of a coupon, so pick up an issue before the dispensaries run dry.)
Cannabis EventsWe've compiled a list of nearly thirty 4/20 events going on this week, including concerts, burlesque and comedy shows, a block party, cannabis and meal pairings, and plenty of weed-friendly events and hangouts. Here are six that we've highlighted:
JAR's Mile High 420 Festival
Thursday, April 20, 1 to 10 p.m.
Civic Center Park
Denver's most famous 4/20 event returns on the big day, with Tommy Chong hosting and a musical lineup that includes Rick Ross, Waka Flocka Flame, The Alchemist, Fivio Foreign and Kaash Paige. As in previous years, the Mile High 420 Festival will be free to attend, but this marks the first year that no one under 21 will be allowed in. Although cannabis is officially banned under the event's listed policy, organizers say enforcement will be the same as last year — when zero public consumption citations were handed out despite rampant pot use. Register for a free ticket and learn more about Denver's 4/20 fest at milehigh420fest.com.
4/20 Frick-Frack-a-Thon
Thursday, April 20, 3 p.m.
Mile High Spirits
2201 Lawrence Street
No money is exchanged, but bring a random item of any value and bet it. Keep winning, and you could go home with something worth a lot more than what you brought. Denver's own special interpretation of blackjack returns for a 4/20-centric party, with two blackjack tables, a Frick Frack spin on roulette, street dice and Shibari tasting "for all the kinky ones." Games run all night, with pre-party arts and crafts, music and much more fun. Learn about ticket packages and Frick Frack Blackjack at eventbrite.com/e/420-frack-a-thon-tickets-549632805517.
Ultimate Taste of JAD's
Thursday, April 20, 4:20 p.m.
JAD's Mile High Smoke
7667 Washington Street
The closest thing Colorado has to a cannabis farmers' market is going big on 4/20. Taste of JAD's, a bi-weekly party and vendor showcase at Colorado's only licensed cannabis bar, allows visitors to sample a number of Colorado cannabis products for a small fee — but on 4/20, JAD's is going even bigger by adding more vendors. There's no cover charge to enter (21+), but each "taste" of a cannabis sample is $5, with plenty of other cannabis products for sale at the JAD's bar. Find out more by calling JAD's at 303-993-5760 or visiting smokeatjads.com.
House of Barbie
Friday, April 21, 8 p.m.
The Coffee Joint
1130 Yuma Court
Can't attend a 4/20 party on a weeknight? House of Barbie has you covered. The cannabis-friendly party at the Coffee Joint, Denver's only open and licensed lounge, will have drag bingo, trivia and a "magical" cake walk. Cannabis use is allowed inside of the Coffee Joint, but you must bring your own (no smoking, but vaping is okay). Find out more by calling the Coffee Joint at 720-583-4657.
Canna Wellness Block Party
Saturday, April 22, 6 to 10:30 p.m.
1400 Ogden Street
The Roots Collective is combining 4/20 and Earth Day into one big block party, with a cannabis sesh space, fire spinning, local craft vendors, food and drinks, aura photography, tarot readings, live painters, yoga and a silent disco. Tickets (21+) to the yoga-only session are $25, the silent disco $12, and a bundle for both is $33 at eventbrite.com/e/422-canna-wellness-block-party-elevated-yoga-silent-disco-tickets-591853498747.
4/20 on the Rocks
Saturday, April 22, 6:45 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Colorado's annual 4/20 celebration at Red Rocks takes place on a Saturday this year, but when you see how many cannabis acts are in the lineup, you'll understand why promoters waited two days. Wiz Khalifa and Joey Bada$$ will headline 4/20 on the Rocks, with Action Bronson, Berner, Marlon Craft, Chevy Woods and Little Stranger all expected to perform, too. Tickets to the all-ages show start at $40 on tix.axs.com.
Places to Partake
You can light up at one of over a dozen cannabis-friendly events around town, but there are several licensed establishments that allow guests to consume, as well.
JAD's Mile High Smoke
7667 Washington Street
303-993-5760
At Colorado's only licensed cannabis bar, people 21 and up can hang out and purchase from a full menu of cannabis products for on-site consumption. On top of offering video games, TVs and a snack and refreshment menu, JAD's Mile High Smoke is putting on several events on 4/20 and throughout the week, including a cannabis-friendly drag show, comedy show, paint class, arts and craft session, brunch and product showcase. Entry to JAD's is free, but admission into special events may cost extra, and no outside cannabis products are allowed.
The Coffee Joint
1130 Yuma Court
720-583-4657
The Coffee Joint is Denver's only licensed and open cannabis lounge on 4/20. Adults 21 and up can enter for a small fee or get in for free by showing a receipt from the dispensary next door. Cannabis products aren't for sale at the Coffee Joint, but you can bring your own products (and food) to consume. Smoking isn't allowed, either, but edibles and electronic vaping and dabbing are okay. The Coffee Joint is hosting a lot of pot-friendly events on 4/20 and into next week, too, including a cookie-decorating class, planting party, bong-pong tournament, drag and trivia nights, and a painting class.
Colorado Cannabis Tours
Mobile lounge
303-420-8687
Colorado Cannabis tours is a pot-friendly tour service licensed to operate within the city of Denver. Guests can light up inside one of two sprinter vans as a driver visits various dispensaries and popular hangouts across Denver; Colorado Cannabis Tours will also park the lounges outside of classes, enabling participants to consume inside the van before entering Colorado Cannabis Tours headquarters.
The Cannabis Experience
Mobile lounge
720-840-7476
Like Colorado Cannabis Tours, the Cannabis Experience offers cannabis-friendly tours and rides across Denver, including tours to see RiNo murals, taco eateries and local landmarks, as well as rides to and from Denver International Airport.
High Dining and the MunchiesStoned Appetit's favorite munchies
Food editor Molly Martin hung out with the Stoned Appetit podcast hosts to learn their favorite Denver-area restaurants for high eats. Recovery highs satisfied by local pizza joints, tacos árabes "the length of your forearm" and affordable feasts at stoner staples like Bourbon Grill are all covered in this comprehensive list, which will give you the munchies whether those eyes are burnt or not.
High Point Creamery
Three Denver locations
Everyone wants dessert on national weed day, and High Point Creamery is taking its name and 4/20 responsibilities very seriously. At all three Denver locations, you can buy four pints of High Point ice cream for $20. (Stoner tip: Go straight for the cornbread with strawberry jam ice cream, and grab some of the butter pecan. It's all about salty sweetness on 4/20.)
Lazy Dog TV Dinners
Four Colorado locations
The Lazy Dog isn't running any special 4/20 promotions, but this incredible line of TV dinners makes you feel like every day is 4/20. The multi-state restaurant chain based in Colorado began tinkering with takeout TV dinners during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the improv project quickly turned into something special. Each $10 dinner (or six for $50) looks like an old-school Swanson's tray, with meals including classic TV dinner fare like fried chicken, meatloaf, Salisbury steak, cheese enchiladas and roasted turkey. But the ingredients, flavor and texture create meals that taste nothing like microwave cookery. Stop by one of the Lazy Dog's four Colorado locations on the way home, and don't worry about dinner on 4/20...or the rest of the week.
Smashburger
Close to thirty Colorado locations
Denver-based Smashburger is here to fuel your 4/20 munchies, offering four classic burgers for $20 on April 20, and April 20 only. The deal is valid at all of Smashburger's locations, including the 29 across Colorado.
Wong Way Veg
1460 Leyden Street
Don't worry, vegans and vegetarians: Wong Way Veg is here to provide all the stoned comfort food you can handle on 4/20, and it won't charge too much to celebrate, either. Chef Lisa Wong is whipping up "a full bananza" of tasty vegan eats priced at $4.20 apiece — as long as you don't get too high and forget to order. The $4.20 items are available starting at 3 p.m. April 20, with pickups taking place between 4 and 6 p.m. at the Art Gym Cafe, 1460 Leyden Street. Set those alarms, and save the sesh for after you pick up the food.