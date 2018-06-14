Runner's High: Cannabis-Infused Club Taking Off Tonight

Combining cannabis and sports is a growing trend among amateur and professional athletes alike, but one new club in Denver is taking the term "runner's high" to a new level. Starting this month, a group of runners interested in using cannabis to help train will meet up once a week for runs in the West Highland neighborhood.

Billing itself as the Runner’s High Run Club, the group will gather every Thursday at the Native Roots Highlands dispensary to run a 4.2-mile sativa route or a hybrid 2.1-mile route sponsored by the dispensary and Stratos, an infused-products company. Every runner who completes the route receives discounts on Native Roots and Stratos products, as well as a stamp in their club running log that they can accumulate for prizes and more discounted goodies for miles logged.

Stratos has attempted unconventional consumer outreach in the past, sponsoring a series of educational chats at metro-area Balfour Senior Living communities about using medical marijuana for age-related ailments and dementia.