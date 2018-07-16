 


Althea's Cheese by Design is located inside Quixote's True Blue.
Althea's Cheese by Design is located inside Quixote's True Blue.
Eight Denver Spots Where You Can Add CBD to Food and Drinks

Thomas Mitchell | July 16, 2018 | 9:35am
AA

If cannabinoids were colors, CBD would be so hot right now. The non-psychoactive compound, known for its ability to help with certain forms of anxiety, pain, inflammation, seizures and other ailments, is derived from the cannabis plant, and that includes hemp. When CBD comes from hemp, fewer legal hurdles bar its inclusion from products — and American consumers are literally eating it up.

Available as an addition to dishes/drinks at several restaurants and (mostly) coffee shops around town, CBD can be a relatively affordable supplement to your lattes, cold brews, doughnuts and even pizza. Want to keep your body humming next time you get a bite to eat? Check out these eight cafes and eateries.

Coffee Shops

Blue Sparrow Coffee
3070 Blake Street
720-593-0180

Denver Bicycle Cafe
1308 East 17th Avenue
720-446-8029

Carbon Coffee
1553 Platte Street
720-428-8565

Drip Denver
 955 Lincoln Street
303-832-0482

Mattina Cafe
2240 Blake Street
720-974-2099

Precision Pours
303-834-5071
1030 East South Boulder Road, Louisville

Restaurants

Glazed and Confused
303-524-9637
2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Althea's Cheese by Design
2014 South University Boulevard
720-576-0137

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

