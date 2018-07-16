Eight Denver Spots Where You Can Add CBD to Food and Drinks

If cannabinoids were colors, CBD would be so hot right now. The non-psychoactive compound, known for its ability to help with certain forms of anxiety, pain, inflammation, seizures and other ailments, is derived from the cannabis plant, and that includes hemp. When CBD comes from hemp, fewer legal hurdles bar its inclusion from products — and American consumers are literally eating it up.

Available as an addition to dishes/drinks at several restaurants and (mostly) coffee shops around town, CBD can be a relatively affordable supplement to your lattes, cold brews, doughnuts and even pizza. Want to keep your body humming next time you get a bite to eat? Check out these eight cafes and eateries.