Eight Denver Spots Where You Can Add CBD to Food and Drinks

If cannabinoids were colors, CBD would be so hot right now. The non-psychoactive compound, known for its ability to help with certain forms of anxiety, pain, inflammation, seizures and other ailments, is derived from the cannabis plant, and that includes hemp. When CBD comes from hemp, fewer legal hurdles bar its inclusion from products — and American consumers are literally eating it up.
Available as an addition to dishes/drinks at several restaurants and (mostly) coffee shops around town, CBD can be a relatively affordable supplement to your lattes, cold brews, doughnuts and even pizza. Want to keep your body humming next time you get a bite to eat? Check out these eight cafes and eateries.
Coffee Shops
Blue Sparrow Coffee
3070 Blake Street
720-593-0180
Denver Bicycle Cafe
1308 East 17th Avenue
720-446-8029
Carbon Coffee
1553 Platte Street
720-428-8565
Drip Denver
955 Lincoln Street
303-832-0482
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Mattina Cafe
2240 Blake Street
720-974-2099
Precision Pours
303-834-5071
1030 East South Boulder Road, Louisville
Restaurants
Glazed and Confused
303-524-9637
2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Althea's Cheese by Design
2014 South University Boulevard
720-576-0137
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!