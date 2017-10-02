Which Fast-Food Chains Benefit Most From Legal Pot?

Colorado's legal weed boom has created an influx of business for more than just dispensaries. The state leads the country in the number of top ancillary businesses connected to the cannabis industry, but another industry with long-standing ties to the plant has also been enjoying the benefits: fast food.

Even Peyton Manning credited legal pot for the success of 21 Papa John's locations that he purchased in Denver shortly before Amendment 64 passed in 2012. And Papa's isn't seeing close to the same number of potheads as a more traditional junk-food oasis, according to a report by Green Market Report and Consumer Research Around Cannabis.

Surveying the eating habits of dispensary visitors in five cities with legalized cannabis – Denver, Las Vegas, Portland, Sacramento and Washington, D.C. – the study found that McDonald's still reigns supreme among the stoned crowd. Taco Bell, Wendy's, Burger King and Subway filled out the top five nationally; Arby’s, Chick-Fil-A, Jack In The Box, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Carl’s Jr. rounded out the top ten.