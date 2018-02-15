Hearings Begin as Marijuana Advocates Sue Jeff Sessions, DEA

United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions hasn't been shy about his disdain for marijuana use since being given the keys to the United States Department of Justice, but his department found itself on the defense in federal court on Wednesday, February 14. Former NFL player Marvin Washington, a twelve-year-old medical marijuana patient and three more plaintiffs are suing the DOJ, Sessions and the Drug Enforcement Administration over the federal government's classification of marijuana as a Schedule I drug.

Appearing in front of U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in New York City, government lawyers argued that the lawsuit, filed in July 2017, should be dismissed for several reasons. Citing precedents in which federal judges upheld prohibition laws in the U.S. Constitution as well as the fact that the plaintiffs haven't petitioned the DEA to reclassify marijuana, Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel Dolinger said that the case should be thrown out because of its failure to meet "exhaustion of remedies," which prevents litigants from seeking a remedy in a new court or legal jurisdiction until all other claims or potential remedies have been pursued.

In this case, Dolinger argued, the plaintiffs must petition the DEA before suing the federal government. Lawyers representing the plaintiffs responded that petitioning the DEA could take almost ten years; according to the lawsuit, they're suing the enforcement agencies over the alleged racist, political and unconstitutional federal prohibition of marijuana.