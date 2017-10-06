Cannabis Attorney Rob Corry and Anti-Pot Activist Jeff Hunt Debate Today

Nearly four years after Coloradans voted to legalize recreational marijuana, cannabis continues to be a divisive topic throughout the state, with pro and anti-pot supporters arguing about its effects on public health, youth, social infrastructure and more. Today, October 6, two public figures on opposite ends of the spectrum will give us their hot takes on the subject in an organized public debate.

Jeff Hunt, director of the Centennial Institute, vice president of public policy for Colorado Christian University, and noted reefer hater who went national with an op-ed in USA Today in August, will debate cannabis attorney and activist Robert Corry at the conclusion of the daylong Colorado Christian University symposium on marijuana's impact on Colorado. Hunt will have home-court advantage at the symposium, where speakers will include Smarter Approaches to Marijuana president Kevin Sabet, Smart Colorado co-founder Diane Carlson, Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor and Greenwood Village Police Chief John Jackson – all of whom have been public in their opposition to legal cannabis.

And in this corner: Rob Corry. Michael Roberts