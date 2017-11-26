Reader: Big Pharma Would Lose Billions If People Knew the Truth About Kratom

The Denver Department of Environmental Health recently banned the sale of kratom for human consumption. The decision followed a public-health advisory issued on November 14 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warning individuals not to consume kratom, a popular herbal substance of Southeast Asian origin that's become more widely available in Colorado over the past few months. For example, Colorado Herbal Imports opened a second store in Glendale this summer to meet the demand.

Hundreds of readers responded with dismay to the Denver decision, praising kratom for how it has helped their conditions...and warning of what could happen now that it's banned. Says Jeanie:

How about doing a story about what else was in the people with "deaths caused by kratom".... Then from there you could do some research on why big pharm and the gov want to ban it. Thailand outlawed it because it crashed their poor opiate economy. Big pharm and gov would lose billions and billions if people knew the truth about kratom: It is in the coffee plant family, it's like drinking a good cup of coffee with pain and anxiety-relief abilities. I've been using kratom for four years and it has saved my life from a lifetime of manmade drugs. I have nerve damage in my back, a disease that makes me extremely tired and an addict. So I have to have something. Hmmm...I should add up how much big pharm is losing from just me, because I have switched to kratom. They are literally going to kill people if they outlaw this....

