 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Ask a Stoner: Can I Order CBD or THC Edibles Through the Mail?EXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Can I Order CBD or THC Edibles Through the Mail?

Herbert Fuego | August 17, 2017 | 5:36am
AA

Dear Stoner: I’m a chronic-pain patient in a state that hasn’t legalized marijuana. I’ve been prescribed opioids for years, which has led to depression and anxiety issues. Is there any way for me to mail-order THC and CBD edibles from a legalized state?
LeighAnn

Dear LeighAnn: Sending anything with more than 0.3 percent THC in it across state lines is considered shipping a federally illegal substance, so no dispensary or licensed cannabis business can send you edibles with THC in them outside of Colorado. Nor could those businesses send you CBD edibles, because anything from a licensed cannabis cultivation has to be sold at a dispensary, and CBD derived from plants with more than 0.3 percent THC is a Schedule I substance in the federal government’s eyes. Unless you know someone who will ship you dispensary products (yes, illegally), you’re just not going to get them through the mail.

Related Stories

However, CBD edibles are legal everywhere if they’re derived from hemp, and are even sold in stores where marijuana is still illegal. Alternative health stores, head shops and hippie boutiques are your best bet, and there are also plenty of hemp CBD companies selling products online that will ship right to your door. You can also buy your own CBD isolate or oils and make your own edibles.

Have a question for our Stoner? E-mail marijuana@westword.com or call the potline at 303-­293-­2222.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >