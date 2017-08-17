Ask a Stoner: Can I Order CBD or THC Edibles Through the Mail?

Dear Stoner: I’m a chronic-pain patient in a state that hasn’t legalized marijuana. I’ve been prescribed opioids for years, which has led to depression and anxiety issues. Is there any way for me to mail-order THC and CBD edibles from a legalized state?

Dear LeighAnn: Sending anything with more than 0.3 percent THC in it across state lines is considered shipping a federally illegal substance, so no dispensary or licensed cannabis business can send you edibles with THC in them outside of Colorado. Nor could those businesses send you CBD edibles, because anything from a licensed cannabis cultivation has to be sold at a dispensary, and CBD derived from plants with more than 0.3 percent THC is a Schedule I substance in the federal government’s eyes. Unless you know someone who will ship you dispensary products (yes, illegally), you’re just not going to get them through the mail.

However, CBD edibles are legal everywhere if they’re derived from hemp, and are even sold in stores where marijuana is still illegal. Alternative health stores, head shops and hippie boutiques are your best bet, and there are also plenty of hemp CBD companies selling products online that will ship right to your door. You can also buy your own CBD isolate or oils and make your own edibles.