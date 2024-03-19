 Mixing Different Forms of Rosin for "Thumbprints," "Geodes" and More | Westword
Hash Makers Mixing Different Forms of Rosin for "Thumbprints," "Geodes" and More

"I thought I saw a jar with two consistencies at the dispensary, almost like a mini jam tart."
March 19, 2024
Dear Stoner: Is mixing different kinds of rosin together a thing? I thought I saw a jar with two consistencies at the dispensary, almost like a mini jam tart. Didn't want to ask out of fear that I'd buy it.
Ricky Melts

Dear Ricky Melts: You have a good eye. "Mini jam tart" would actually be a great name for the product you saw, because mixing cold-cure rosin and rosin jam together is gaining steam among extractors. I've seen them called geodes and thumbprints, and there are probably more names in the pipeline. It's basically a pool of terpene-rich rosin jam placed inside of a small pressed bucket (or crust, if we're still talking tarts) of cold-cure rosin.

Cannabis extractors are releasing so many new, innovative products right now that it's easy to fall for new names of the same shit, while other alter-egos are created organically by the masses. Phrases like "cured rosin" and "dry sift" are often used to make customers believe they're buying different or better versions of wax or kief, but other examples of the same product with multiple names, like jam and sauce, result from the lack of universal standards or acceptance in the cannabis world. Hash holes and doughnut joints are a similar example.

The concept of rosin thumbprints and geodes are still new — and geared toward connoisseurs — so this is more of a movement than a marketing scheme right now, but never be afraid to ask questions about something that costs $50 a gram.
click to enlarge hash rosin thumbprint or geode
A rosin Geode combines cold cure and jam (also known as sauce) for a flavorful hit.
Extracts Daily
I've found these geodes and thumbrints in Colorado from extractors Malek's Melts and Mountain Select, while Soiku Bano's Soiku Sundae, a jar of cold cure topped by jam, is a similar product. Magic City Cannabis, a grow and extraction lab with a flagship store in north Denver, makes and sells in-house rosin thumbprints, as well.

Malek's Melts recently took the combination concept a step further by partnering with fellow Colorado hash maker Lazercat for a geode collaboration in which Malek's provided Honey Banana rosin with Lazercat's Lava Trop Melonz, two fruity strains that create a "nice fruity-zesty-orange-honey-melon kinda thing going on," Malek's founder Malek Noueiry says.

According to Noueiry, combining the different forms of rosin in a dab makes for a full hit with several layers of flavor, with the terpene-rich jam coating the thicker cold cure rosin, which is no slouch in the flavor department, either. And by using different strains for each extraction, the rosin combo hits even more taste buds, he adds.

There's no wrong way to enjoy it. Mix the two consistencies together or scoop out a layer of each. Just make sure to store it in the fridge and take it out to soften for a few minutes before dabbing.

