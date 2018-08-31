Twelve Weed Strains That Could Help Cure Your Hangover

There's nothing wrong with letting loose at the bar sometimes, but too many drinks tonight can lead to sharp headaches and a pukey stomach tomorrow. Especially in Colorado, where three IPAs can suck the moisture right out of you.

Like the nurturing yin to alcohol's belligerent yang, cannabis can be your savior when you wake up to the self-mutilation from the night before. You might need a greasy burrito, a gallon of water and a three-hour nap to bring it all home, but for many of us, Miss Mary is an essential first step in ditching a hangover.

Virtually every strain of weed can help with a hangover, as THC and CBD both induce appetite and relax the muscles — but some strains will hold you closer to their bosoms than others. To help get past that smelly day after, here are twelve strains we've reviewed that are prime hangover helpers:

Herbert Fuego

Grape Skunk

Grape Skunk is probably best kept reserved for after-hours. The high, while initially euphoric, quickly relaxes the body and sinks the eyes, with focus waning by the minute. My pain and exhaustion from a long weekend of moving into a new house were greatly diminished thanks to its therapeutic and restful high. Other medical benefits can include helping with sleeping and eating disorders as well as nausea, stress and mental fatigue.

Herbert Fuego

Sunset Sherbet

The high is calming but can last for hours without crashing if you don’t go overboard and aren’t already tired, making this a good option not just for hangovers, but for pain patients and calm morning sessions. While not overwhelming, Sunset Sherbet is euphoric and creative on the mind, which pairs well with the soothing indica effects. Medical benefits include potential treatment of anxiety, stress, fatigue, pain, eating disorders and depression.

Herbert Fuego

Blackberry Kush

It won’t knock you out immediately, but you might as well say goodbye to anybody who’s not smoking with you. Blackberry Kush starts by attacking concentration and then drains consciousness shortly thereafter, making it a great indica for nighttime and hangovers. Medical patients use it to fight eating disorders, chronic pain, insomnia, stress and migraines.

Herbert Fuego

Alley Cat Kush

Although it's labeled an indica, Alley Cat Kush has a high that starts off cerebral and is good for combating daily stresses and pains without robbing users of focus. Once the munchies kick in, though, the high becomes much more visceral, soothing the body to the point of lethargy while increasing hunger. The strain’s relaxing high is good for combating anxiety, mental anguish, eating and sleeping disorders, chronic pain and headaches.

EXPAND Herbert Fuego

Purple Trainwreck

Some widely available cuts of Purple Trainwreck have been known to have a high THC-to-CBD ratio (10:1 in most cases), which can add to the sedation. Initially uplifting and creative, the strain is great for pain and stress relief, but its indica characteristics on the back end and CBD content make it helpful for insomnia — and hangovers.

Herbert Fuego

Black Mamba

Black Mamba will almost always put users to sleep, inevitably robbing them of energy, wit and fucks to give. Luckily, its sedating effects aren’t as selfish, creating at least an hour of stupid bliss and wanderlust before you become a sloth. Anxiety, stress, eating and sleeping disorders, minor pain, nausea and headaches have all been treated by the strain.

EXPAND Herbert Fuego

Nurse Jackie

True to its name, Nurse Jackie’s a healer. Her high is uplifting and manageable while relaxing the body and stomach at the same time, making it an obvious choice for those who have pain or trouble eating in the morning.

Herbert Fuego

Ghost Train Haze

This strain delivers effects similar to other sativa heavyweights, bringing shots of energy and a case of the munchies, but possible paranoia, too. Medical patients use it for pain, lack of appetite, exhaustion and stress. Creatives use it in low doses for an inspirational rush.

Herbert Fuego

Blue Dragon

While Blue Dragon's initial uplifting effects might fool users into continually smoking it or expecting an all-day rush, that spike will turn into a calm state of stupidity very quickly. The bubbly euphoria, while short-lived, makes this a great nighttime strain if you're prepared to fall asleep soon.

Herbert Fuego

Chernobyl

Good for minor mental disorders, depression and stress, Chernobyl provides a calming but powerful head high that also helps with stomach issues. For recreational purposes, Chernobyl is fine for relaxation without exhaustion, as users can still have energy — albeit somewhat unfocused — despite the overwhelming euphoria.

EXPAND Herbert Fuego

Skunkberry

Skunkberry starts with smooth, uplifting effects without haziness or jitters. Perfect for lunchtime, the high typically amplifies appetites within thirty minutes and won’t stop until adequately satisfied, so be prepared to eat — and sleep, because Blueberry’s indica downfall can wipe out new users. Medical benefits can treat stress, lack of appetite and muscle aches.

Herbert Fuego

Kong

Kong is generally labeled an indica or indica-dominant hybrid, but I usually enjoy it as a daytime strain — though I can see how it could put low-tolerance users to sleep after a couple of hours. Its relaxing traits don't drain energy, and its visual, cerebral effects still allow me to stay focused. Kong also relaxes the stomach, making it an option for combating nausea, eating disorders, muscle spasms and stress. And hangovers...