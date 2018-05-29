Rec Booming, Medical Slowing in Latest Colorado Cannabis Stats

The number of licensed recreational marijuana establishments in the state has nearly doubled over the past three years, leaping from 833 in December 2014 to 1,520 in December 2017. A just-released report by the Marijuana Enforcement Division also found that this boom in the lucrative recreational sector has been accompanied by a slowing in the medical marijuana industry.

Though total medical licenses increased modestly over the same period (1,416 to 1,531), 2017’s figures on new business licenses suggest that the overall cannabis industry is increasingly shifting focus to the recreational side of things.

Of the 376 new business licenses issued in 2017, 77 percent were within the recreational sector — or “adult use” segment, as the Marijuana Enforcement Division recently labeled it, perhaps in an attempt to emphasize that marijuana is not for minors. The numbers continue a trend: In 2016, retail business licenses increased by 22 percent, while medical licenses grew by only 7 percent.