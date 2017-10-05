What Sodas Are Denver Pot Smokers Using to Cure Cotton Mouth?

Marijuana and the munchies have been linked together since, well, forever. Unfortunately, so have marijuana, the munchies and cotton mouth. Smoking pot reduces saliva flow, drying the mouth and leaving more food debris while creating a safe haven for bacteria that causes bad breath. To counteract that, many of us crack open a soft drink after a joint – but what kind?

As part of their Cannabis Freakonomics study, Green Market Report and Consumer Research Around Cannabis have been studying how legal cannabis affects consumerism, studying motivations for cannabis consumers both before and after they get high. The first munchie-related study determined which Denver-area fast-food chains were visited the most by adults who had recently been to a dispensary, and found the usual heavyweights at the top. The newest study looks at soft drinks, and there aren't many surprises here, either.

