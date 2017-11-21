Trim Job: How to Effectively Trim Large Cannabis Harvests

Trimming is one of the final steps in yielding a successful cannabis harvest, and proper technique and equipment is critical to the process. With the marijuana industry on the rise, and plenty of new transplants seeking a piece of the plant-based pie, trimming is one of the most sought entry-level gigs in the business.

According to The Trimmer Store managing partner Eric Singleton, the consequences of improper trimming techniques can be catastrophic. “You can lose too much weight, damage your extractable trim, spend more money and end up doing twice the work than necessary,” he says. “It would be like sending someone into an Olympic 100-meter freestyle event with no swimming lessons.”

Singleton, a former mountain athlete, now spends his days providing hands-on technical support and one-on-one consultations to help professionals looking to automate some of their business through harvesting and trimming. “You need to have wet and dry options for trimming machines. You can focus on one or the other, but you need to have both to cover a wide array of scenarios," he adds. Singleton recommends the Twister T4 Trimmer, which he attributes as the backbone of automated harvesting, with the capability to doing a wet or a semi-dry trim.