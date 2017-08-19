 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Mile high: 420 rally in front of the Colorado State Capitol.
Mile high: 420 rally in front of the Colorado State Capitol.
Brandon Marshall

Reader: Marijuana Has Not Devastated Colorado!

Westword Staff | August 19, 2017 | 7:52am
AA

On August 7, USA Today published an op-ed by Jeff Hunt, vice president of public policy at Colorado Christian University and outspoken critic of Denver's 420 Rally, titled "Marijuana Devastated Colorado, Don’t Legalize It Nationally." Hunt's reefer-madness-inspired piece — as well as the alleged facts, studies and sources he used to hammer home his point — elicited quite the response from readers. Says Vernon:

Colorado has been at near the top, if not at the top, of every list as far as strength of economy...so I don't think Colorado has anything to worry about.

Adds Julie:

You know, I voted for it. I can't smoke, and quite frankly do not understand what the big deal is. USA Today's piece...really didn't do Colorado nor its people justice. Statistics are what you choose to make them. The booming industry in marijuana and its products does have a purpose: i.e. epilepsy, pain management, PTSD, to name a few. The economics of it have been proven. While I don't inhale, I endorse legalizing, taxing and controlling it through the state. Too bad those who think we failed really don't get the fact that schools are made better, economics are better, and people do not die from it. Unlike alcohol, prescription drugs and heroin....

Then there's this from Nick: 

Yeah, devastated us with great, affordable, strong weed. Outsiders will never understand the joy of buying weed with a credit/debit card.

And John: 

It has devastated us with traffic jams from all the people moving here. Other than that, life is basically the same as it was before legalization.

And Joshua: 

States that have legalized marijuana have 25 fewer opioid deaths. Put that in your pipe and smoke it. Haha.

Concludes Fabrizio:

I can't wait to read Hunt's op-ed about how using contraception is the shortest route to Hell, the success of gay conversion therapy, and the power of prayer in healing the sick.    

We published our own response to Jeff Hunt's essay; keep reading for that piece, as well as more of our coverage of Jeff Hunt's campaign against cannabis.

Reader: Marijuana Has Not Devastated Colorado!
Gustavo Turner

Dear USA Today: Marijuana hasn't devastated Colorado

Reader: Marijuana Has Not Devastated Colorado!
Thinkstock

Pot Revenue Has Definitely Helped Fund Cherry Creek Schools

Reader: Marijuana Has Not Devastated Colorado!
Brandon Marshall

Christian Educator Calling for Denver 420 Rally Ban Agrees to Debate

Reader: Marijuana Has Not Devastated Colorado!
Colorado Christian University

Denver 420 Rally Deserves to Die in Its Current Form, Critic Says

Reader: Marijuana Has Not Devastated Colorado!
Westword

Why the Man Trying to End the 420 Rally Turned Against Marijuana

What do you think of Jeff Hunt's campaign? His piece in USA Today? Read Hunt's op-ed here.

From Our Sponsors

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >