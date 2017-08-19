Reader: Marijuana Has Not Devastated Colorado!

On August 7, USA Today published an op-ed by Jeff Hunt, vice president of public policy at Colorado Christian University and outspoken critic of Denver's 420 Rally, titled "Marijuana Devastated Colorado, Don’t Legalize It Nationally." Hunt's reefer-madness-inspired piece — as well as the alleged facts, studies and sources he used to hammer home his point — elicited quite the response from readers. Says Vernon:
Colorado has been at near the top, if not at the top, of every list as far as strength of economy...so I don't think Colorado has anything to worry about.
Adds Julie:
You know, I voted for it. I can't smoke, and quite frankly do not understand what the big deal is. USA Today's piece...really didn't do Colorado nor its people justice. Statistics are what you choose to make them. The booming industry in marijuana and its products does have a purpose: i.e. epilepsy, pain management, PTSD, to name a few. The economics of it have been proven. While I don't inhale, I endorse legalizing, taxing and controlling it through the state. Too bad those who think we failed really don't get the fact that schools are made better, economics are better, and people do not die from it. Unlike alcohol, prescription drugs and heroin....
Then there's this from Nick:
Yeah, devastated us with great, affordable, strong weed. Outsiders will never understand the joy of buying weed with a credit/debit card.
And John:
It has devastated us with traffic jams from all the people moving here. Other than that, life is basically the same as it was before legalization.
And Joshua:
States that have legalized marijuana have 25 fewer opioid deaths. Put that in your pipe and smoke it. Haha.
Concludes Fabrizio:
I can't wait to read Hunt's op-ed about how using contraception is the shortest route to Hell, the success of gay conversion therapy, and the power of prayer in healing the sick.
Why the Man Trying to End the 420 Rally Turned Against Marijuana
What do you think of Jeff Hunt's campaign? His piece in USA Today? Read Hunt's op-ed here.
