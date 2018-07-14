DeVotchKa's Back With a New Video and Album Announcement

It's been a busy week for some of Denver's biggest acts.

First Gregory Alan Isakov announced that he was releasing a new album this fall. Then, on July 13, the Lumineers dropped a new EP. And now Denver's DeVotchKa has announced a new album, This Night Falls Forever, coming out August 24.

The act will be touring the world starting August 23 in New York City, and wrapping up in Europe in December.

Is there a Denver show lined up? Not yet. But something is likely in the works. Red Rocks? The Fillmore? Levitt Pavilion (where we'd prefer to see them play, as we wrote last year)? Who knows?

To celebrate the tour and album, the act dropped a new lyric video for the song "Straight Shot," a nostalgic look at life before the band was signed.

The lyrics open with the lines: "I can draw a straight line / Through my mind / Right back to the good times / Back when all the stars were aligned / Before all the paperwork got signed."

It's the sentimental stuff of soundtracks, stirring and catchy.

"This song is like a moonlit swim through heartbreak, in a sea of ghosts from your past," DeVotchKa frontman Nick Urata says in the announcement for the album. "When you realize the old neighborhood may be gone forever, but you can carry it with you through the darkest of days."

Below is the full list of tour dates:

August 23 - New York, NY

September 19 - Vancouver, BC

September 20 - Seattle, WA

September 21 - Portland, OR

September 24 - San Francisco, CA

September 25 - Santa Cruz, CA

September 27 - Anaheim, CA

September 28 - San Diego, CA

September 29 - Los Angeles, CA

September 30 - Phoenix, AZ

October 2 - Santa Fe, NM

October 4 - Chicago, IL

October 5 - St. Louis, MO

October 6 - Kansas City, MO

October 7 - Minneapolis, MN

November 27 - December 1 - Europe