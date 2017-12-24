Reader: Logan Paul Deserves "Penis Cancer"

A scene from Logan Paul's ripoff of the Flobots' "No Handlebars."

Last week we reported that the Denver alternative hip-hop act the Flobots had waged war against vlogger Logan Paul, who ripped off the band's 2005 hit "Handlebars," turning it into a sexist music video.

Flobot Jonny5 responded with a dis track that blasted Paul for being an immature misogynist failing in the #metoo moment – and to boot, a lousy artist. The Flobots video is below.