Reader: Logan Paul Deserves "Penis Cancer"

Last week we reported that the Denver alternative hip-hop act the Flobots had waged war against vlogger Logan Paul, who ripped off the band's 2005 hit "Handlebars," turning it into a sexist music video.
Flobot Jonny5 responded with a dis track that blasted Paul for being an immature misogynist failing in the #metoo moment – and to boot, a lousy artist. The Flobots video is below.
Readers responded with a wave of support for the Flobots and disgust for Paul.
Jason writes:
The Paul brothers are easily some of the worst souls humanity has to offer. I hope they get penis cancer.
Summer adds:
Please please PLEASE knock that cocky little shit down a few pegs. He needs to learn how to use his fame for good or he ought to find a real job like the rest of us.
Alexander weighs in:
Fuck the vlogger dude. Flobots deserve respect.
Over the years the Flobots have involved themselves in a host of activist campaigns. They've advocated against wars and the emerald-ash borer and for environmental causes and racial justice.
"Flobots Announce Tour, Release Akira Mashup Video"
"Three Albums Later, the Flobots Have Perfected Protest Songwriting"
"Flobots' Jonny 5 on Seeking Dissonance Offline and Offstage"
"Can This Music Video Save Denver From the Dreaded Emerald Ash Borer?"
