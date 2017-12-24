 


A scene from Logan Paul's ripoff of the Flobots' "No Handlebars."
A scene from Logan Paul's ripoff of the Flobots' "No Handlebars."
Logan Paul

Reader: Logan Paul Deserves "Penis Cancer"

Westword Staff | December 24, 2017 | 8:55am
Last week we reported that the Denver alternative hip-hop act the Flobots had waged war against vlogger Logan Paul, who ripped off the band's 2005 hit "Handlebars," turning it into a sexist music video.

Flobot Jonny5 responded with a dis track that blasted Paul for being an immature misogynist failing in the #metoo moment – and to boot, a lousy artist. The Flobots video is below.

Related Stories

Readers responded with a wave of support for the Flobots and disgust for Paul.

Jason writes:

The Paul brothers are easily some of the worst souls humanity has to offer. I hope they get penis cancer.

Summer adds:

Please please PLEASE knock that cocky little shit down a few pegs. He needs to learn how to use his fame for good or he ought to find a real job like the rest of us.

Alexander weighs in:

Fuck the vlogger dude. Flobots deserve respect.

Over the years the Flobots have involved themselves in a host of activist campaigns. They've advocated against wars and the emerald-ash borer and for environmental causes and racial justice.

Read on for more of our coverage of the Flobots.

"Flobots Announce Tour, Release Akira Mashup Video"

Flobots
Flobots
Amanda Tipton

"Three Albums Later, the Flobots Have Perfected Protest Songwriting"

Jonny 5 of musical group Flobots.
Jonny 5 of musical group Flobots.
Brandon Marshall

"Flobots' Jonny 5 on Seeking Dissonance Offline and Offstage"

The Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver Open Media and Jonny 5 of the Flobots have teamed up to try to save the city's ash trees from the dreaded emerald ash borer.
The Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver Open Media and Jonny 5 of the Flobots have teamed up to try to save the city's ash trees from the dreaded emerald ash borer.
Denver Botanic Gardens

"Can This Music Video Save Denver From the Dreaded Emerald Ash Borer?"

What do you think about the Flobots legacy of activism and their response to Logan Paul?

Send us an email at editorial@westword.com.

