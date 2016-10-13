The Ten Best Dance Parties in Denver — 2016 Edition

EXPAND Pearl's dance floor is waiting for you. Westword archive

As the air turns crisp and rollerblades are tucked in the closet, many of us are turning our attention to indoor activities that can still get the blood pumping. Spin class works the legs, bouldering works the arms, but dance — dance works the soul, baby. Whether you’re into flailing , krumping, or some good old Memphis jookin ’, one of these ten dance parties should suit you just fine.

1. 2-4-1 Thursdays at Charlie’s

900 East Colfax Avenue, 303-839-8890

Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Nestled between the Fillmore Auditorium and the Ogden Theatre, Charlie’s is the no-brainer dance destination for your post-concert waywardness, and 2-4-1 Thursdays deliver two dance floors for the price of one. Clearly drawing inspiration from the classic '80s rom-com Rhinestone, this dance party pairs country-Western jams with Top 40 hits for a wild night of musical whiplash and competing dance styles.

2. Live Salsa Night Saturdays at La Rumba

99 West 9th Avenue, 303-572-8006

Saturdays from 9 p.m to 2 a.m.

There’s a life-affirming potency to salsa that just isn’t found in many other dance forms, and La Rumba’s Live Salsa Nights honor the style by inviting salsa bands to play live for party-goers. There are a few guidelines: No sandals. No baseball caps. No bandannas. But if you can abide by the house rules, La Rumba will have you stepping and shimmying until the wee hours.

3. Circuit Saturday at Tracks

Exdo Event Center, 3500 Walnut Street, 303-863-7326

First Saturdays from 9 p.m to 2 a.m.

Stationed across the street from a section of the Union Pacific Railroad, the aptly named Tracks has been a staple of Denver’s LGBT nightclub scene since the early '90s. Their Circuit Saturday dance marathon pumps even more energy into the longstanding party spot by drawing top-level talent, such as DJ Dan De Leon, Morabito and DJ Dani Toro, from the local, national and international DJ circuit. Unlike most of the parties listed here, this one is only held on the first Saturday of the month, so mark your calendars.

4. NRG Thursdays at Beta Nightclub

1909 Blake Street, 303-383-1909

Thursdays from 9 p.m to 2 a.m.

Lauded for its phenomenal sound system and impressive DJ lineup, Beta Nightclub is Denver’s go-to venue for EDM and tribal house. And while the club is open Thursday through Sunday, NRG Thursdays come out on top in terms of sheer dance-floor intensity. Past artists have included Deadmau5, Afrojack and Skrillex, who may have disrupted nearby seismographs with their pounding frequencies.

5. Underground Thursdays at Milk

1037 North Broadway, 303-832-8628

Thursdays from 9 p.m to 2 a.m.

Any club that can only be accessed via alleyway is a club worth checking out. Once inside Milk, you’ll have your pick of two dance rooms: Drum & Bass, Jungle and Breaks, and pure Techno. The setup is exclusive to Underground Thursdays, and the dual dance floors keep everyone moving. If you’re more of the stand-in-the-back-and-watch type of club-goer, you might want to head somewhere else. Like Lipgloss.

