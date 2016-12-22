menu

Twelve Earth-Shattering Denver Experimental Bands of 2016

Why Evicted DIY Organizer From Flux Capacitor Won't Give Up


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Twelve Earth-Shattering Denver Experimental Bands of 2016

Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 5 a.m.
By Tom Murphy
Tollund Men
Tollund Men
Tom Murphy
A A

Denver's experimental-music scene has yielded stellar releases in 2016. A complete list of all the bands operating in that realm could be much longer, but here is a primer of ten of the best acts that offered quality recordings that anyone with an ear for the adventurous or unusual should check out. The bands are listed in alphabetical order because, as usual, music is not a competition.

Brotherhood of Machines
Brotherhood of Machines
Tom Murphy

1. Brotherhood of Machines
2016 Album: III Pillars
Bridging EDM, IDM and ambient, Brotherhood of Machines uses hardware to create immersive soundscapes. The project's latest album III Pillars is, as the title suggests, a trilogy of sonic explorations played to accompany dark, gritty, ancient places.

Church Fire
Church Fire
Tom Murphy

2. Church Fire
2016 Album: Pussy Blood
Church Fire has long skirted the line between intelligent dance music, inflected synth pop and noise. With its latest album, Pussy Blood, the duo has crafted a confrontational album that challenges audiences and inspires them to dance while experiencing the psychic anguish, rage and triumph permeating each song.

Echo Beds
Echo Beds
Tom Murphy

3. Echo Beds
2016 Album: New Icons of a Vile Faith
Echo Beds has served as an ambassador for the flood of darkwave and industrial coursing through the American underground. Black in Bluhm Music captured the intensity and devastating rhythms of Echo Beds' live sets on its 2016 album, New Icons of a Vile Faith.

Holophrase
Holophrase
Tom Murphy

4. Holophrase
2016 Album: Stay Being
When Holophrase switched up its lineup in 2012, the result was not a refinement of its experimental-rock sound, but rather a transformation into something more adventurous without compromising accessibility. With the band's 2016 album Stay Being, Holophrase has replaced guitar and bass tracks with sampling and loops as the tools driving the composition.

Paperbark
Paperbark
Tom Murphy

5. Paperbark
2016 Album: Forgotten Narratives / Faded Covers
John Mulville's February 2016 debut for Sole's Black Box Tapes imprint, Forgotten Narratives, revealed his gift for rendering sonic textures. With Faded Covers, released later in 2016, and its mastering on behalf of Odd Nosdam, formerly of Clouddead, Mulville focused more on atmospheres but retained a fascinating tactile quality in the soundscapes. Using both analog synths and beats, Mulville, aka Paperbark, was able to bring the visceral quality of the former and the infinite variability of the latter together for some of 2016's most interesting ambient music.

Scatter Gather
Scatter Gather
Tom Murphy

6. Scatter Gather
2016 Album: s/t 
For some, Scatter Gather may just be a weird math-rock band. But there's too much free-jazz chaos and noise in its sound to be restricted to such a narrow definition. Its self-titled 2016 album is full of songs that don't seem beholden to any genre, even its own.

Related Stories

Read on for more of Denver's best experimental bands.


Tom Murphy
Tom Murphy is a writer, visual artist and musician who grew up three blocks from Denver in Aurora, Colorado. As an anthropologist/historian of the Denver music scene and connected music/art communities around the world, Murphy has spent a good deal of his adult life accumulating related knowledge, connecting dots and documenting. He once reviewed 40 shows in 36 days for Westword but is all better now

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >