No Powder, Big Problem: Colorado Drought Update

Many Coloradans took to the mountains over the Memorial Day weekend to soak in the sun, and observant visitors probably noticed something was missing in those mountains: There's virtually no snow left in the Rockies, which could impact not only the state's ongoing drought, but it could spark more wildfires than usual this summer.

Let's start with Colorado's snowpack. Sure, it's late May, and normally by now the mountain snows have all but wrapped up for their annual three-month-or-so summer hiatus. But in a typical year, snowpack hangs around well into June, and sometimes even into July and August. In southern Colorado, there's virtually no snow left, even on peaks, and further north, there's barely a third of the snow you'd typically expect this time of year.

The drought has gotten so bad in southern Colorado that several counties have been declared disaster zones by the United States Department of Agriculture, making those areas eligible for emergency financial assistance. Conditions in the San Juan Mountains of southwest Colorado are at the highest level of drought, according to the United States' official drought monitor.