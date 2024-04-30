The Home Team: Coach Dan Medina Wants to Bring Better Baseball to Colorado Kids



At Home in the 80219

"It was the only thing I could afford growing up," Medina says. "But it was extremely competitive back then, because in the neighborhood I grew up in, that's all anybody could afford. A lot of great inner-city talent played in those leagues."





Major League Baseball Comes to Colorado

Rocky Mountain News. "Kids from Lamar, Colorado, to Denver, Colorado," he recalls. "It wasn't by class or grade or school district. They just brought together the top forty kids in Colorado."



In the spring of 2001, during his last semester of high school, Medina was selected to play at Coors Field in the first-ever Top 40, an all-star game for youth baseball players from Colorado put together by the now-defunct Rocky Mountain News. "Kids from Lamar, Colorado, to Denver, Colorado," he recalls. "It wasn't by class or grade or school district. They just brought together the top forty kids in Colorado."

Medina pitched an inning and got hit pretty hard. "It wasn't like I was a game-changer in any regard," he says. "But being a kid from the inner city out of Lincoln High School, I was one of two Denver Public Schools kids on that team. The other kid was from Thomas Jefferson High School."

Playing His Way to College



The Coyotes played on a budget, too. They didn't have their own baseball field, and they used rented equipment. Like Medina, his college teammates were "kids that may not have had the finances to go out and live on their own and leave home to do stuff"; the players they faced were also "inner-city kids," he says. The ACC Coyotes played schools like Trinidad State College, Otero College and Colorado Mesa University, and they were beating "teams that we were getting offers to go play for right in our backyard," Medina says.



On to Jefferson High School





A Different Game at Colorado Academy

click to enlarge Dan Medina inside the Play Ball training facility. Courtesy of Dan Medina

Medina brought his father on as assistant coach and also hired his brother Isaiah, who'd graduated from Jefferson in 2008, to be the head coach for the junior varsity baseball team.



After one year with Medina in charge, CA ranked among the top five baseball programs in Colorado, and with a 12-7 record, the varsity team qualified for the playoffs.



"We put the same love and attention that we did with the Jefferson kids into the CA kids," Medina says. "It was like what took six years at Jefferson I got done in two years at Colorado Academy."



At CA, he honed his skills with "the lingo" — not baseball terms, but communicating with all kinds of people. "Everyone can know baseball, but my lingo for the kids — no matter the demographic or the background — it gets through to them," he says. "I can go and talk to an inner-city kid and relate to them because I'm an inner-city kid, and I can go and talk to a kid that's paying $25,000 for tuition because I developed as a baseball coach, and that's what they needed.



"I'm as transparent as can be. I'm a straight shooter, and I think some kids can handle that, some kids can't handle that," he adds. "I'm not the kind of guy that's going to pat you on the butt if you're doing something wrong. I'll never belittle a kid in my life — I'll never do that — b ut I'm also going to make sure that I get my point across and you understand what's going on. "



But after a few years at CA, Medina started to feel that his development as a coach was slowing down. At Jefferson, he'd been able to coach baseball year-round with summer and fall leagues. Even though CA offered a summer baseball program, few students participated.



Medina wanted his team from the spring to play a 32-game summer schedule, but students would tell him they couldn't make it because they summered in Cape Cod or Aspen or were going on a ten-state tour with their favorite band. It was a far cry from the challenges he'd had at his previous school.



"At Jefferson, I would keep all my kids together," Medina says. "It was a different demographic, and I was fine with it because the kids were bought into me for the season, but I could never do anything with [the CA players] out of season because of their lifestyle."



Wanting to continue growing as a coach, Medina left CA in 2013 and spent three years bouncing between jobs. He coached baseball for one year at Lutheran of Parker High School, then moved on to coach girls' softball at Dakota Ridge High School before taking a gig as the boys' basketball coach at D'Evelyn High School.



Time to Play Ball







click to enlarge Medina's Play Ball sports training facility at South Wadsworth and West Jewell. Evan Semón

"My number-one goal is never to have a kid priced out of baseball, because a lot of people think it's turning country club," he says. “We provide a club base and training at an inner-city cost. There are a lot of facilities out there that will charge families an arm and a leg, and I knew growing up that I could never in my life afford that.”





Play Ball Academy is set up so that fourteen youth baseball and softball teams for kids between ten and eighteen can train there year-round. But Medina warns that this isn't the kind of place where a parent "can scratch a check and expect their kid to play in those spots." Instead, kids have to try out — tryouts for fall and winter take place in July, and for spring and summer in October — and "have to put in the work to earn that spot."



Although kids must try out, the facility is also open to the public, so that anyone can walk in and pay to hit off its coin-operated batting cage. People often come in to take batting practice while they wait for their table to open at the nearby Sushi Katsu, Medina says.



click to enlarge Play Ball Sports Bar & Grill is located in southwest Denver, where Medina grew up. Evan Semón



“Poker nights, bingo nights, we were using and frequenting other watering holes,” Medina says. "And finally I was like, ‘Hey, Curt, I think if we ever found a location in my neighborhood, I can just have the fourteen teams that play for my facility run all their year-round events through a bar, which would be a good shot in the arm to start with.”



So in March, he and Sims opened Play Ball Bar & Grill in the heart of the 80219. But after that season, Medina took time off from coaching to try another path: opening a restaurant.While the Play Ball Academy had been an important step, Medina thought that his teams needed a place where they could gather off the field, and Sims agreed.“Poker nights, bingo nights, we were using and frequenting other watering holes,” Medina says. "And finally I was like, ‘Hey, Curt, I think if we ever found a location in my neighborhood, I can just have the fourteen teams that play for my facility run all their year-round events through a bar, which would be a good shot in the arm to start with.”So in March, he and Sims opened Play Ball Bar & Grill in the heart of the 80219.

Now 41, Medina has three kids: a boy, also named Daniel, who plays baseball, and a boy and girl who play baseball and softball. He lives with his family in Roxborough Park, but his parents continue to live in Harvey Park, and he stays in touch with his old friends in the 80219.









Some of those friends are running branches of the Boys and Girls Club, or their own businesses. Others are coaching high school athletics across Colorado, from Pueblo to Sterling. "It's really cool touching base with not only high school guys I had, but college friends that I've had that have still come back and gave back to the game of baseball after they played at the highest level they could," he says.



Some high-level athletes frequent Play Ball. All-star pitcher Germán Márquez is a regular, Medina says, and when the MLB had a free-agent lockout in the 2021-2022 offseason and Coors Field didn't open, several Rockies trained at the facility.

"We all grew up in the same area, and we never diverted to quick money, we never diverted to violence," Medina says. "We just kept our noses down, and athletics put us all in really good positions in life. ... It's cool how sports just kept us on the straight and narrow."

Medina wants his contributions to youth baseball in this community to make ripples all the way to Major League Baseball.



“My hope is to bring a higher quality of baseball to our state," he says. “I think we need to take the word ‘baseball’ a little more seriously here in Colorado.”