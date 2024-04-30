The Home Team: Coach Dan Medina Wants to Bring Better Baseball to Colorado Kids

Dan Medina knows that. You can strike out swinging seven out of ten times but still end up in the hall of fame.
"It's the most humbling game ever," he says. "You can't let this game beat you up, and I think that helps with entrepreneurship, management, being a parent."
Medina has suffered plenty of losses in baseball. He never got to play in the big leagues; his playing career ended when he was twenty. He never got to coach in the big leagues, either, and he was laid off from his first coaching job, at Lincoln High School in Denver.
But baseball taught him him not to give up, to take risks and not fear failure.
"That's what got me into entrepreneurship. That's what got me to be able to do the things I've been able to do in life," he says. "It's because of baseball, man. I'm being dead honest with you."
Despite his early failures, Medina has had a successful, two-decade-long coaching career that saw three high school baseball teams in the playoffs. He's also the owner of Play Ball Academy, a baseball training facility at 1878 South Wadsworth Boulevard, and part-owner of Play Ball Sports Bar & Grill at 2121 South Sheridan Boulevard, which opened in March.
He hopes to make his restaurant a haven for youth sports in the 80219, the south Denver neighborhood he considers home.
"I grew up extremely less fortunate. I grew up poor," Medina says. "The word '80219' means something to me because I grew up in ten different houses. I can never really say 'I'm from a neighborhood' or 'I'm from a certain school' because I had to move so much."
At Home in the 80219
The 80219 zip code covers several mostly Latino areas on the south and west sides of Denver. Harvey Park, Westwood and Mar Lee all fall almost entirely in the 80219, which also cuts through large chunks of Barnum, Barnum West, Athmar Park, Valverde, Ruby Hill and College View.
The Medina family moved a lot because of challenges paying rent and sometimes outright evictions. The oldest of six children, Dan started out in Westwood, then moved to Valverde during middle school and later Harvey Park. In 1989, when he was six, he got involved in baseball through the Police Activities League, which worked with youth sports teams.
"It was the only thing I could afford growing up," Medina says. "But it was extremely competitive back then, because in the neighborhood I grew up in, that's all anybody could afford. A lot of great inner-city talent played in those leagues."The Denver Police Department sponsored the chapter that Medina joined. His father, who is also named Dan, coached his PAL team. Medina Sr. worked as a community liaison at Lincoln High School, where he coached the boys' varsity baseball team and the girls' basketball and softball teams.
He also dealt with discipline at Lincoln. "He was the guy going to court hearings if a guy had 100 absences. If there was a street fight or a gang fight, he was the one calling the officers and helping out with the tickets. My dad set a lot, a lot of kids' lives on the right path," Medina says. "He was extremely respected in the community for what he did."
Through the ’90s, Medina played football, basketball and baseball with PAL, but "in baseball, I peaked and excelled," he recalls. Being left-handed gave him an advantage, and it wasn't a problem that he was "a little undersized."
Sports also grounded him. "It gave me stability that I didn't necessarily have in my childhood," he says. "Sports meant more to me than getting a glove and running out there. It was the only consistent piece I had in my life."
Major League Baseball Comes to ColoradoAt the same time Medina was learning the game, Colorado was getting ready to welcome Major League Baseball. The Colorado Rockies played their first season in 1993, starting out at Mile High Stadium and then moving to the brand-new Coors Field in 1995.
"Baseball was booming because the Rockies got here," Medina remembers. "We finally had a professional team, so during my time, everyone was attempting to play." He became "a huge fan" of the Blake Street Bombers, the nickname for the gang of sluggers in the middle of the early Rockies lineup that got the Rockies to their first postseason appearance in 1995.
"The Rockies were pretty good back then," Medina remembers. "Galarraga, Ellis Burks, Vinny Castilla, Larry Walker, Eric Young, all those guys were really, really good ball players. It was exciting baseball."
At Lincoln, Medina played four years of varsity baseball on Vinny Castilla Field, the school's home diamond built by the Rockies' Field of Dreams program with donations from Castilla himself.
Medina was the team captain in baseball, football and basketball for the Lincoln Lancers. The experience he got from being a team captain gave him his first taste of leadership outside of being an older brother, and he was also inspired by working again with his father. "Seeing my dad put in all the aspects of coaching while I was still in high school really gave me insight on wanting to coach in the future," Medina says. "It propelled me."
Sports helped keep Medina out of trouble, too. He was used to seeing "drugs every day, guns inside the school system — that was every day from elementary school on up," he recalls. "I was going into a high school that had a melting pot of colors, Bloods, Crips, every gang possible that you could think of." The Sureños, a Mexican gang, hung out on the main floor, while other gangs had control of the basement and the second floor.
"Sports really protected me from all of the bad options that I could have had," he says.
High school baseball runs for about five months in the spring — with nineteen games a season — so during the rest of the year, Medina played in a free baseball league set up through Reviving Baseball in the Inner City, or RBI, a program operated by Major League Baseball.
"I had to play that because of my financial situation, but that was an extremely competitive league," he says. "All of the inner-city kids were playing in it. There was no club baseball for us inner-city guys. There was nothing we could afford outside of RBI."
In the spring of 2001, during his last semester of high school, Medina was selected to play at Coors Field in the first-ever Top 40, an all-star game for youth baseball players from Colorado put together by the now-defunct Rocky Mountain News. "Kids from Lamar, Colorado, to Denver, Colorado," he recalls. "It wasn't by class or grade or school district. They just brought together the top forty kids in Colorado."
Medina pitched an inning and got hit pretty hard. "It wasn't like I was a game-changer in any regard," he says. "But being a kid from the inner city out of Lincoln High School, I was one of two Denver Public Schools kids on that team. The other kid was from Thomas Jefferson High School."
Medina pitched an inning and got hit pretty hard. "It wasn't like I was a game-changer in any regard," he says. "But being a kid from the inner city out of Lincoln High School, I was one of two Denver Public Schools kids on that team. The other kid was from Thomas Jefferson High School."
Playing His Way to College
Medina's high school baseball career and 3.8 GPA earned him a scholarship to Arapahoe Community College, where he was in the starting rotation of a newly reinstated team called ACC Coyotes (ACC's mascot is now a puma). By now, he had molded himself into a solid left-handed starter with an 84 mph fastball and a 13 mph slower, which deceived batters and helped him get strikeouts and groundouts. He was a "bulldog" on the mound, he says, not afraid to keep pitching and face the toughest hitters in any situation.
Arapahoe Community College had a Division II team with the National Junior College Athletic Association from 2001 to 2005. Although they rarely produce stars for professional basketball and football, NJCAA schools have produced several MLB legends. In Medina's first season, the Coyotes won 36 games, which was good enough for a first-place finish in NJCAA Division II baseball.
"JuCo was extremely competitive," he remembers. "Division I is another kind of athlete — and I realized that — but I was able to play at a high level." He also was learning at a high level, getting straight As.
"I just wanted baseball to be able to provide education for me," he says. "I just wanted to paint a good picture for my younger siblings. I wanted them to say, 'Hey, look, he's a 4.0 GPA student, he's able to play college baseball, and the kid grew up poor as shit.'"
"I just wanted baseball to be able to provide education for me. I just wanted to paint a good picture for my younger siblings."tweet this
The Coyotes played on a budget, too. They didn't have their own baseball field, and they used rented equipment. Like Medina, his college teammates were "kids that may not have had the finances to go out and live on their own and leave home to do stuff"; the players they faced were also "inner-city kids," he says. The ACC Coyotes played schools like Trinidad State College, Otero College and Colorado Mesa University, and they were beating "teams that we were getting offers to go play for right in our backyard," Medina says.
But he only played with the Coyotes for two years before he suffered a labrum strain in his shoulder, which ended his playing career when he was twenty. (Soon after, the ACC team folded altogether, a victim of funding shortages.)
While he was no longer able to play, his father invited him to join the coaching staff at Lincoln. But just as quickly as his first coaching gig started, it ended when new administrators laid off both Medina and his dad, saying they wanted to go a different route.
The Medinas soon found an online job posting for a baseball coach at Edgewater's Jefferson High School, a school of fewer than 600 students desperate for a coach who would stay for more than a year. "We go and interview, and in five minutes, they give us the keys," Medina says. "We were the fifth coach in five years at Jefferson."
At 21, Medina was named head coach of the Jefferson Saints varsity baseball team, and his father was the assistant coach. Two of Medina's younger brothers transferred to the school, too.
On to Jefferson High School
"I still remember pulling up to the corner of 20th and Pierce and being humbled as well as scared," he says. "Are we going to be given an opportunity? But also, what are we getting into?"
Jefferson's baseball team was short of players and had less money than even Lincoln had. "I was having to pick up kids in my own vehicle; I was having to pay for gloves or pay for meals or drop off kids at the end of practice," Medina recalls. "Some of the stuff I can tell you about coaching in the inner city was crazy."
Among other things, he had to call probation officers to verify that certain kids were at practice. One kid on the baseball team played with an ankle monitor. Some of the players didn't attend Jefferson but came from nearby schools through credit recovery programs for students who'd failed classes.
"I remember our first tryout. We had kids in jeans and collared shirts playing catch and had never played in their life," Medina says. "But we needed them because we had to fill the team."
Medina says he was tough, making players run every day and chewing them out when they made mistakes. "I did it not only for them to get better at baseball, but I didn't want these kids to fuck up in the school system," he says. "I didn't want them to be ineligible [to play] or follow a gang or have an issue where the following year they couldn't come back. I just had to keep them busy."
The first season Medina coached at Jefferson, in the spring of 2005, the team ended with a 2-17 win-loss record. "We got our butts kicked," he admits. But not many people saw it: Only three people attended the first game he coached.
He stuck with it because the kids did. "The quote I like about baseball is, 'What you put in is what you get out at every level. That's what I would tell these kids. It's not where you come from, it's not what we have here. It's how hard we work," he says. "They didn't want to give up," Medina says. "They could have thrown in the towel. They could have said, 'Nah, this ain't for me. I'm tired of getting my ass kicked.' But no, they came back."
In 2009, the Saints not only had their first winning season with Medina as head coach, but he took the team to a postseason tournament for the first time in nearly four decades. The Jefferson community packed the stands for the first playoff game.
"We had the fire department, the police department, every teacher in the building," he remembers. "Just to see what baseball could influence was really cool. The on-field stuff, the X's and O's, that's great, but how you can bring a community together through the game was really cool."
A Different Game at Colorado AcademyAlthough Jefferson lost in the first round to Manitou Springs High School, the number three seed, Medina's success was turning heads. After the 2010 season was over, Colorado Academy, a private day school in south Denver that at the time charged $25,000 for annual tuition, called with a job offer.
"Pat Bowlen's kids went there, district attorneys' kids, judges'," Medina says. "They had reached out and said, 'Hey, we haven't qualified over here with our baseball program for a pretty long time. Would you ever have interest in attempting to be the head baseball coach over here?'"
At first, Medina told CA thanks, but no thanks; he was happy with the progress he'd made at Jefferson. But then his father told him he couldn't pass up the opportunity: "If you want a challenge, why wouldn't you go to the completely opposite demographic than the one you just reached?"
CA was not only far wealthier than Jefferson, it was bigger by about 400 students. When he accepted the job as the head coach of its baseball program, fewer than 10 percent of its students were Hispanic, compared with nearly 80 percent at Jefferson. Medina says he was the first Chicano to coach CA baseball.
"I'm never a race guy, but it was cool to have no filter and confidence to take on those jobs," he says. "It was almost like I was representing Lincoln and Jefferson communities. It was almost an honor to them, like because of your hard work, I have these opportunities, and I'm going to take them."
While some people had warned him about how he'd be received, both the players and their parents appreciated his passion. "The kids were extremely respectful because they realized how much I care — not just about baseball, but about them as humans," Medina says. "Parents were like, 'My kid's taken care of by that guy. He's a proven winner, he's changing the culture, the kids are excited, everyone's coming back.'"
Medina brought his father on as assistant coach and also hired his brother Isaiah, who'd graduated from Jefferson in 2008, to be the head coach for the junior varsity baseball team.
After one year with Medina in charge, CA ranked among the top five baseball programs in Colorado, and with a 12-7 record, the varsity team qualified for the playoffs.
"We put the same love and attention that we did with the Jefferson kids into the CA kids," Medina says. "It was like what took six years at Jefferson I got done in two years at Colorado Academy."
At CA, he honed his skills with "the lingo" — not baseball terms, but communicating with all kinds of people. "Everyone can know baseball, but my lingo for the kids — no matter the demographic or the background — it gets through to them," he says. "I can go and talk to an inner-city kid and relate to them because I'm an inner-city kid, and I can go and talk to a kid that's paying $25,000 for tuition because I developed as a baseball coach, and that's what they needed.
"I'm as transparent as can be. I'm a straight shooter, and I think some kids can handle that, some kids can't handle that," he adds. "I'm not the kind of guy that's going to pat you on the butt if you're doing something wrong. I'll never belittle a kid in my life — I'll never do that — but I'm also going to make sure that I get my point across and you understand what's going on."
But after a few years at CA, Medina started to feel that his development as a coach was slowing down. At Jefferson, he'd been able to coach baseball year-round with summer and fall leagues. Even though CA offered a summer baseball program, few students participated.
Medina wanted his team from the spring to play a 32-game summer schedule, but students would tell him they couldn't make it because they summered in Cape Cod or Aspen or were going on a ten-state tour with their favorite band. It was a far cry from the challenges he'd had at his previous school.
"At Jefferson, I would keep all my kids together," Medina says. "It was a different demographic, and I was fine with it because the kids were bought into me for the season, but I could never do anything with [the CA players] out of season because of their lifestyle."
Wanting to continue growing as a coach, Medina left CA in 2013 and spent three years bouncing between jobs. He coached baseball for one year at Lutheran of Parker High School, then moved on to coach girls' softball at Dakota Ridge High School before taking a gig as the boys' basketball coach at D'Evelyn High School.
After one year with Medina in charge, CA ranked among the top five baseball programs in Colorado, and with a 12-7 record, the varsity team qualified for the playoffs.
"We put the same love and attention that we did with the Jefferson kids into the CA kids," Medina says. "It was like what took six years at Jefferson I got done in two years at Colorado Academy."
At CA, he honed his skills with "the lingo" — not baseball terms, but communicating with all kinds of people. "Everyone can know baseball, but my lingo for the kids — no matter the demographic or the background — it gets through to them," he says. "I can go and talk to an inner-city kid and relate to them because I'm an inner-city kid, and I can go and talk to a kid that's paying $25,000 for tuition because I developed as a baseball coach, and that's what they needed.
"I'm as transparent as can be. I'm a straight shooter, and I think some kids can handle that, some kids can't handle that," he adds. "I'm not the kind of guy that's going to pat you on the butt if you're doing something wrong. I'll never belittle a kid in my life — I'll never do that — but I'm also going to make sure that I get my point across and you understand what's going on."
But after a few years at CA, Medina started to feel that his development as a coach was slowing down. At Jefferson, he'd been able to coach baseball year-round with summer and fall leagues. Even though CA offered a summer baseball program, few students participated.
Medina wanted his team from the spring to play a 32-game summer schedule, but students would tell him they couldn't make it because they summered in Cape Cod or Aspen or were going on a ten-state tour with their favorite band. It was a far cry from the challenges he'd had at his previous school.
"At Jefferson, I would keep all my kids together," Medina says. "It was a different demographic, and I was fine with it because the kids were bought into me for the season, but I could never do anything with [the CA players] out of season because of their lifestyle."
Wanting to continue growing as a coach, Medina left CA in 2013 and spent three years bouncing between jobs. He coached baseball for one year at Lutheran of Parker High School, then moved on to coach girls' softball at Dakota Ridge High School before taking a gig as the boys' basketball coach at D'Evelyn High School.
Medina was also coaching competitive club baseball leagues similar to the PAL and RBI leagues of his youth. "I had started coaching some summer kids from Chatfield," he remembers. "They were like, 'Hey, coach, we really like what you're doing, and our head coaching vacancy is open.'"
Chatfield High School had gone through five coaches in just four years, even letting one go in the middle of the year. That surprised Medina, because "I knew that community was straight baseball," he says. "Every kid there since they were five years old wanted to play major league. They had Division I athletes out of there."
The head coach was in charge of a baseball program much larger than anything Medina had handled. The school had four baseball teams — freshman, sophomore, junior varsity and varsity — with 100 players in total, plus more who tried out for the teams each year.
Medina applied, thinking he would never get the Chatfield job, but he still had a detailed plan about how he would run the whole baseball program. "I shot every person in this interview process straight," he says. "If I come in, I'm bringing my own staff. I need ten of my own coaches, completely unfiltered."
The next day, Medina got a call: He was the new head coach of the Chatfield Chargers. One of the first things he did was start firing coaches. "I go in there and I have to...I guess the correct word is 'fire'... six of the current coaches, and I bring in ten coaches," he says. "I'm making calls from Machebeuf High School to Castle View in Castle Rock with colleagues that I know, and I build the all-star coaching staff."
A lot of those coaches were Chicano. "I was able to go pluck these guys," he recalls. "They were leaving some good positions because of the opportunity for us to do something that had not been done: Go and deliver in the first year."
Medina realized right away how competitive the baseball program was. During the first tryouts he oversaw, he put together four teams with 98 kids and turned down 11. "The kids I cut would have started for me at Jefferson four years in a row," Medina says. "Big-school baseball, that's what you call that. That's straight big-school baseball, highest classification, 5A, tough Jeffco league. We're playing against Ralston. We're playing against Lakewood, Pomona. Really, really tough league."
In his debut season as head coach, Medina took all four of his teams to the Jefferson County 5A League Championships for the first time in the school's history and was named 2018 Class 5A Jeffco Coach of the Year. On top of that, two seniors from his varsity team signed deals to play with Division I college teams.
"If you look at my pattern, what took seven years at Jefferson took two years at CA and one year at big-school baseball, which was unreal," Medina says. "It was an extremely unreal path."
Time to Play Ball
Medina was branching off from that path, too. During his first year at Chatfield, he started a business: Play Ball Academy. His goal was to open a sports training facility that would keep kids from getting priced out of baseball, and started looking for a spot near the 80219.
He found a vacant building just off West Jewell Avenue and South Wadsworth Boulevard in Lakewood that had been used by Colorado Christian University as a training facility; he planned to fill it with batting cages, artificial turf and a game simulator. To help get the project going, Medina went to one of his assistant baseball coaches from CA, an entrepreneur who'd had both successes and failures with nightclubs and restaurants in downtown Denver — and whose two sons were coached by Medina at CA.
Curt Sims, who now runs the Lime Restaurant Group, trusted that Medina knew what he was doing. He agreed to partner with him and fund the renovation. In 2018, the joint owners opened the 1,800-square-foot facility.
"Because I saw him as a coach, I knew he would bring the same ferocity and focus to building Play Ball," Sims says. "I don't think it matters what business you choose to go into; it's the person you choose to work with, and he's going to bring that kind of energy to any project."
"My number-one goal is never to have a kid priced out of baseball, because a lot of people think it's turning country club," he says. “We provide a club base and training at an inner-city cost. There are a lot of facilities out there that will charge families an arm and a leg, and I knew growing up that I could never in my life afford that.”
Play Ball Academy is set up so that fourteen youth baseball and softball teams for kids between ten and eighteen can train there year-round. But Medina warns that this isn't the kind of place where a parent "can scratch a check and expect their kid to play in those spots." Instead, kids have to try out — tryouts for fall and winter take place in July, and for spring and summer in October — and "have to put in the work to earn that spot."
Although kids must try out, the facility is also open to the public, so that anyone can walk in and pay to hit off its coin-operated batting cage. People often come in to take batting practice while they wait for their table to open at the nearby Sushi Katsu, Medina says.
Although kids must try out, the facility is also open to the public, so that anyone can walk in and pay to hit off its coin-operated batting cage. People often come in to take batting practice while they wait for their table to open at the nearby Sushi Katsu, Medina says.
Three years into his job at Chatfield, the pandemic shut everything down in the middle of the spring baseball season. Medina says he would still be coaching at Chatfield today if COVID hadn't happened. The pandemic kept his team from hitting the weight room, training indoors, practicing every day and, most critical, playing games.
In 2021, as Medina was getting ready to head into his fourth season with Chatfield, one of the assistant coaches he'd employed for CA's summer league, Mark Vig, called about an opportunity to return to college baseball for the first time in almost twenty years. "I just want to let you know there's a coaching vacancy here," he told Medina. "At the college level, they're playing. They're COVID testing daily, their athletes are quarantining, it's live baseball. They're getting ready to gear up for the season."
Since Medina couldn't host off-season club leagues under his contract with CA, he hadn't coached any baseball games since the spring of 2020. He applied for the job.
Medina had a two-hour meeting with Vig. Two weeks later, over a Zoom conference, he announced to his Chatfield players and coaches that he'd taken a job with Metropolitan State University of Denver, which has a Division II team with the National Collegiate Athletics Association.
Medina wasn't going to be the head coach of the Metro State Roadrunners, though, just an assistant coach, "which I liked," he says. "I got more personable with the players. As a head high school coach, you're worried about buses, you're talking to parents after practice, you're talking to your trainer about who's hurt."
He liked not having to worry about the administrative aspect of running a team, allowing him to "home in and really just coach." Medina's job as a Roadrunner was to work with catchers and the outfield, and he was also the first-base coach.
"I went from coaching kids 16 to 18 and helping them develop as men to coaching at the college level," he says. "I'm coaching 23-, 24-year-old guys with wives at home. I had to develop another lingo when I got to that level...I'm talking to a man."
In his first year at Metro, the Roadrunners compiled a 34-10 win-loss record, a big improvement over their 7-11 record in 2020 and even their 28-24 season in 2019. In his second year, Medina was part of the first MSU team to win a conference championship. In his third, the team had a 42-14 record, making it the first forty-win team in the school's history.
But after that season, Medina took time off from coaching to try another path: opening a restaurant.
“Poker nights, bingo nights, we were using and frequenting other watering holes,” Medina says. "And finally I was like, ‘Hey, Curt, I think if we ever found a location in my neighborhood, I can just have the fourteen teams that play for my facility run all their year-round events through a bar, which would be a good shot in the arm to start with.”
So in March, he and Sims opened Play Ball Bar & Grill in the heart of the 80219.
“Poker nights, bingo nights, we were using and frequenting other watering holes,” Medina says. "And finally I was like, ‘Hey, Curt, I think if we ever found a location in my neighborhood, I can just have the fourteen teams that play for my facility run all their year-round events through a bar, which would be a good shot in the arm to start with.”
So in March, he and Sims opened Play Ball Bar & Grill in the heart of the 80219.
While the kitchen and bar are fully operational, Medina is expanding the place to include an area with artificial turf that can host batting cages, basketball games and volleyball, and create a true gathering place for young athletes.
Once Play Ball Bar & Grill really gets going, Medina plans to return to MSU, or maybe take another high school job. "I miss developing young men and building my brand of baseball," he says.
Now 41, Medina has three kids: a boy, also named Daniel, who plays baseball, and a boy and girl who play baseball and softball. He lives with his family in Roxborough Park, but his parents continue to live in Harvey Park, and he stays in touch with his old friends in the 80219.
"We all grew up in the same area, and we never diverted to quick money, we never diverted to violence," Medina says. "We just kept our noses down, and athletics put us all in really good positions in life. ... It's cool how sports just kept us on the straight and narrow."Medina also stays connected with kids he coached at Jefferson High School a decade ago. "A lot of the guys have kids now, so they'll come by and visit" at Play Ball Academy, he says, adding that they'll remind him how tough he was as a coach, "but they also say thank you, because if I didn't bring that demeanor to their life, they might not have been successful on the baseball field or with what they're doing now in life.
Some of those friends are running branches of the Boys and Girls Club, or their own businesses. Others are coaching high school athletics across Colorado, from Pueblo to Sterling. "It's really cool touching base with not only high school guys I had, but college friends that I've had that have still come back and gave back to the game of baseball after they played at the highest level they could," he says.
Some high-level athletes frequent Play Ball. All-star pitcher Germán Márquez is a regular, Medina says, and when the MLB had a free-agent lockout in the 2021-2022 offseason and Coors Field didn't open, several Rockies trained at the facility.
Some high-level athletes frequent Play Ball. All-star pitcher Germán Márquez is a regular, Medina says, and when the MLB had a free-agent lockout in the 2021-2022 offseason and Coors Field didn't open, several Rockies trained at the facility.
"They joke around: 'Hey, do you remember you made us run? Do you remember this game? You got mad about this,'" Medina says. "But then they say, 'Coach, you were always there for us.'" The current coach of the ten-year-old team at Play Ball was part of Medina's 2009 playoff team at Jefferson.
Medina wants his contributions to youth baseball in this community to make ripples all the way to Major League Baseball.
“My hope is to bring a higher quality of baseball to our state," he says. “I think we need to take the word ‘baseball’ a little more seriously here in Colorado.”
“My hope is to bring a higher quality of baseball to our state," he says. “I think we need to take the word ‘baseball’ a little more seriously here in Colorado.”
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 5, Dan Medina will host a Cinco de Mayo car show at Play Ball Bar & Grill to raise money for the Play Ball Academy. Learn more on the Play Ball website.