Inside Five More of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes
Additional photos and more below.
Thinkstock file photo
Our recent post spotlighting five of Denver's most famous zip codes used data and graphics from Esri.com, whose zip code look-up feature offers demographic information about the areas in question that go well beyond mere dollars and cents.
Details include percentages of renters and homeowners, as well as age and income specifics that lead to a better understanding of who lives where and what they do at work and play.
For our latest edition, we take a closer look at five additional Denver zips, including ones that correspond to Cherry Creek, Baker and Green Valley Ranch. On top of that, we compare and contrast Capitol Hill and Five Points — just two digits away from each other zip-wise, but with plenty of other differences.
Dive deeper into all five areas below.
YouTube file photo
80206 — Cherry Creek
YouTube file photo
80223 — Baker
80249 — Green Valley Ranch
Continue to get more information about the zip codes for Capitol Hill and Five Points.Next Page
