Inside Five More of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes

Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 6:28 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
Thinkstock file photo
Our recent post spotlighting five of Denver's most famous zip codes used data and graphics from Esri.com, whose zip code look-up feature offers demographic information about the areas in question that go well beyond mere dollars and cents.

Details include percentages of renters and homeowners, as well as age and income specifics that lead to a better understanding of who lives where and what they do at work and play.

For our latest edition, we take a closer look at five additional Denver zips, including ones that correspond to Cherry Creek, Baker and Green Valley Ranch. On top of that, we compare and contrast Capitol Hill and Five Points — just two digits away from each other zip-wise, but with plenty of other differences.

Dive deeper into all five areas below.

Inside Five More of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (2)
YouTube file photo

80206 — Cherry Creek

Inside Five More of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (3)
Esri.com
Inside Five More of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (4)
Esri.com
Inside Five More of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (5)
Esri.com
Inside Five More of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (6)
Esri.com
Inside Five More of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (7)
Esri.com
Inside Five More of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (9)
YouTube file photo

80223 — Baker

Inside Five More of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (8)
Esri.com
Inside Five More of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (10)
Esri.com
Inside Five More of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (11)
Esri.com
Inside Five More of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (12)
Esri.com
Inside Five More of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (13)
Esri.com
Inside Five More of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (14)
YouTube

80249 — Green Valley Ranch

Inside Five More of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (15)
Esri.com
Inside Five More of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (16)
Esri.com
Inside Five More of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (17)
Esri.com
Inside Five More of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (18)
Esri.com
Inside Five More of Denver's Most Famous Zip Codes (19)
Esri.com

Continue to get more information about the zip codes for Capitol Hill and Five Points.

Michael Roberts
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently oversees Westword's news vertical.

