Robbery Conviction Tossed Over Witness Mental Issues

A Colorado Springs man serving a 64-year prison sentence for armed robbery has had his conviction overturned after his attorneys discovered that the state's star witness in the case had been found mentally incompetent in another criminal prosecution twenty years earlier.

The witness's troubled psychiatric history was never disclosed at the 2010 trial of Tony Blue, and both defense and prosecution teams were evidently not aware of it at the time. "This is such a rare case," says David Fisher, one of Blue's post-conviction attorneys. "Prosecutors usually don't use damaged witnesses without telling the defense about it. If they knew this information, they would have to turn it over."

Blue was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery after John Farkas, a Vietnam veteran, and his godson Stephen Johnson accused Blue of taking $9,000 from them at gunpoint in an apartment complex parking lot. Farkas initially told police he had brought the cash to buy a used car for Johnson from Blue, a man whom Johnson had only recently met.