100 Favorite Dishes: The Classic Burger from Skirted Heifer
The phrase "cheeseburger" takes on a whole new meaning at Skirted Heifer.
Mark Antonation
No: 66: The Classic Burger from Skirted Heifer
Occasionally we like to get out of town on the weekend and search for good eats in nearby locales. Colorado Springs may be better known for its military bases and right-wing politics than for its culinary scene, but there's plenty happening of late — especially downtown, where you'll find a packed little burger joint at 204 North Tejon Street curiously named the Skirted Heifer.
The heifer here is grass-fed, grass-finish beef from Sangres Best Beef raised on the Music Meadows Ranch southwest of Colorado Springs. The Skirted Heifer patty gets draped with a layer of cheddar cheese that extends well beyond the circumference of the meat as it's grilling on the flattop. The result is an almost cracker-like halo of caramelized cheddar that you can break off and nibble on or fold back under the bun for added crackly texture and sharp, cheesy flavor.
You can customize your burger from a long list of toppings or choose from a few house specials, but first-timers should start with the Classic, with only tomato, lettuce, onion, pickles (made in-house) and Skirted Heifer sauce to distract from the pure hit of beef and cheddar.
If you're planning a southbound road trip for Labor Day weekend, the Skirted Heifer should be on your checklist. But be prepared to wait in line, even during off hours, and don't shrug off a friendly "Hi, how are you?" from the cashier. You might be talking to owner Suzette Megyeri, who will chide you for your bad manners if you try to launch right into your order. Despite the frenzied pace of the open kitchen and the tiny dining room — barely big enough for a cow to turn around — friendly banter is as much a part of the Skirted Heifer as that delicious ring of cheese.
