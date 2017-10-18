Comal Heritage Incubator Celebrates One Year in Business

When Comal Heritage Food Incubator launched a year ago at 3455 Ringsby Court in the TAXI development, it was more than just a restaurant. Comal is part of Focus Points, a community outreach organization that helps low-income families with education, employment and health initiatives in the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods. But Comal also serves great food, and it proved it at a first anniversary celebration on October 17.

Comal's patio space is as large as the dining room itself, so chef Tim Bender and his staff, consisting primarily of recent immigrants and refugees from the surrounding neighborhoods who want to learn catering and restaurant-management skills, take advantage by cooking outdoors when weather permits. A large concrete planter has been converted into a fire pit, and Bender recently added a steel comal so that fresh tortillas and other Latin American foods can be cooked on its searing-hot surface. There's also a wood-fired oven for baking (don't miss the pita bread on Fridays) and a smaller fire pit for grilling meats.

EXPAND Chicken kabobs cook over hardwood coals on Comal's patio. Mark Antonation