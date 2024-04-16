 Insignia International Plans Hispanic Food Hall at Centennial Airport | Westword
Hispanic Food Hall and Tequila Bar Planned for Centennial Airport

The facility would also serve as headquarters for Insignia International, the parent company of 505 Southwestern and other Hispanic brands.
April 16, 2024
The parent company of 505 Southwestern is behind this new project. Insignia International
While the food hall trend has slowed recently, it hasn't stopped — but many of the new spots are outside of Denver proper. Longmont's first hall, Parkway, recently announced plans to open Memorial Day weekend, and Hispanic flea market and food hall La Plaza debuted in Aurora in late March.

Now plans are in the works for another Hispanic food hall in a metro suburb — and it comes from a company known for its jarred Hatch green chile products.

Insignia International, the parent company of brands such as 505 Southwestern, La Tortilla Factory and Yucatan Guacamole, is awaiting a final okay from the Arapahoe County Airport Commission Board and other approvals it needs to create a major new project on the south side of Centennial Airport.

The 30,000-square-foot facility would be located adjacent to the Wings Over the Rockies – Exploration of Flight campus and would function as the new headquarters for Insignia International. “Not only have we more than doubled the size of our business over the past few years, but we have also leaned heavily into the Hispanic and Southwestern categories,” says chairman Rob Holland in an announcement. “We acquired 505 Southwestern in 2008 and have grown that brand from a regional gem to the largest jarred green chile brand in the USA. Our passion for modernizing the flavors of Southwestern and Hispanic foods has been core to our mission for years, if not decades."

In addition to corporate office space, plans call for the complex to include a television production studio, educational space and areas for outdoor entertainment and live music. But the main draw for the public would be an après-ski-themed Hispanic food hall and tequila bar with "panoramic views of the airport, runway, and the Rocky Mountains," Insignia says. The company's goal is to break ground on the project this year.

“We’re so excited to be working with Centennial Airport and Wings Over the Rockies to build a facility that will truly be groundbreaking,” says Insignia CEO Adam Butler. “We welcome the community to experience the incredible Southwestern and Hispanic flavors that Insignia stands for, like Hatch Valley green chile, while enjoying an immersive experience in aviation."

Future plans for the Wings Over The Rockies – Exploration of Flight location include "a Disney-like experience to explore the wonders of space" dubbed Black Sky.

“We love engaging with the community and sharing our passion for great food. The facility is the epitome of this, and we can’t wait for a warm summer day in Colorado where families are gathering to listen to some live music, eat some great food, and explore the wonders of aviation all in one day and all at one convenient place," Holland concludes. 
