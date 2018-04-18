DMZ Pub Proves That Drinking Food Is Universal

We must have paused a little too long when the server at DMZ Pub set the platter of semi-dry squid on our table. The sight was intimidating: Flat like a deflated football and at least a foot long from tentacle tips to the top of its head (if squid actually have heads), the purplish-white sea creature presented a dilemma in how, exactly, we were supposed to eat it. Shallow scores along the length of the squid looked like they might be intentional perforations for separating the body and legs into manageable pieces, or they could just have been the result of the cooking process. The server didn’t give us a chance to prove our ineptitude; she grabbed the squid and deftly pulled it apart like a page of stamps, presenting us with a pile of strips and tentacles perfect for dipping in the brick-red sauce that came with it.

DMZ Pub, located at 2680 South Havana Street in Aurora (though the entrance is on Yale Avenue), serves squid — and many other types of Korean bar food — in several forms likely to confound novices to the cuisine. The semi-dry squid is like a seafood jerky that’s been lightly toasted over an open flame before being served; its salty, fishy, slightly grilled flavor turned out to be a great snack when served alongside a bowl of pistachio nuts (an unexpected accompaniment) and Korean beers and soju, a boozy grain-based beverage not unlike an effervescent sake.

If the notion of pull-apart squid jerky doesn’t exactly call your name, DMZ has plenty of more familiar items that are part of the anju (drinking food) tradition — most notably Korean fried chicken. DMZ falls into the “hof” — or Korean beer hall — category of eatery; it’s similar to nearby Funny Plus, but lacks the built-in burners at each table. Still, a platter of chicken wings makes for a great starter here whether you’ve been eating Korean cooking your whole life or you’re just getting around to exploring Aurora’s vast Korean restaurant scene.