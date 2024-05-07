Maria Empanada Donating a $25,000 Taste of Home to Migrants

click to enlarge Young migrants were excited over empanadas. Bennito L. Kelty

Adults housed at the Quality Inn get two free meals a day — breakfast and dinner; kids get lunch, too. The shelter also offers snacks like trail mix, granola bars, string cheese, crackers and fruit. Water bottles and cans of soda are also available.Before Maria Empanada stepped up, the only other organization providing free meals to migrants was SAME Cafe, which organized a meal train — first at Central Park and now at the Quality Inn — and continues to serve healthy meals every Wednesday and Friday. It's served upwards of 7,000 meals since the beginning of the year.Now Maria Empanada will add to the mix. "We're serving food that is real familiar to them," Cantarovici says. "It is the taste of home that will bring them to happiness. It is something that is more South American, food without spices. They're used to empanadas."Argentinians and Venezuelans, we don't eat spicy," she adds. "We don't eat hot ingredients. We eat something that has a lot of flavor, a lot of condiments, but nothing that burns your tongue. It is more neutral."Cantarovici has already given a few migrant children empanadas; they responded by telling her "Gracias, these are the best empanadas I ate" and "Que ricas están!" ("They're so good!"), she remembers. "You can see the culture that immediately comes through their eyes."