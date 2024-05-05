Reader: When Was the Last Time You Took Someone to the Palace Arms?

"Palace Arms reservations will not be available from May 5th to May 17th as we prepare for the launch of the new Summer menu," it pronounced. That relaunch will be in the hands of executive chef Kim Moyle, who's also updating the Ship Tavern roster, according to Smith.
These aren't the first big changes at the Brown, a 140-year-old landmark that was purchased by Crescent Real Estate in 2018 and has since undergone numerous renovations, including the recently unveiled new look (and loud sound) for Ellyngton's. In March, it also did away with the doormen and bellmen.
But unlike those positions, the Palace Arms will return...although the circa 1834 that once adorned the private dining area and was removed in a recent refresh can't be resurrected as quickly as a new menu can be launched, much less a website changed. Meanwhile, in emails to Westword and comments on the Westword Facebook post of our story, readers are dishing about the Brown. Says Michael:
Everything that made Denver, Denver is being destroyed by inches. I have lived too long.Responds Neil:
I've only been in Denver a couple of years and it's not my really my scene and it's probably super expensive. Seems like for older folks...and I'm 49.Suggests Nicole:
The menu needed to be brought up to date. And prices changed. This GM.keeps taking what made Brown Palace famous.Offers Ed:
They got rid of the bellmen, now closing the Palace Arms, the Floral Shop, offering overpriced Bridgerton party. What's next? I guess they'll leave the lights on for us, hopefully. Maybe Ship Tavern will become a Whataburger?Says Sean:
Can't wait for the Hot Yoga and Boba tea.Confesses David:
I was upset that Palace Arms was going away. You were the only one in town that I know of writing about it who included the "why" in the story (business was "dismal").I'm as guilty as anyone else. I asked myself, "Okay, when was the last time YOU took someone to Palace Arms?" and realized it had been years.And Ross concludes:
Brown Palace...needs to be seized by the state in a bloodless coup (if possible) but bloody if not. Current ownership and management is completely inept. Palace Arms has been raising prices while decreasing the dining experience for years. If "fine dining is dead," it's because they are killing it. We (concerned Denverites) need to find a new, responsible caretaker for this icon of our city.That Bridgerton party is still on for May 8, five days before the Swift-Tea in the lobby and ten days before the Palace Arms will reportedly return. And in the meantime, the Brown Palace's PR firm sent two responses to our original piece.
Smith, who on May 1 told us that "we're not saying it's officially closed forever," sped up the timeline with this official statement: “I wanted to provide clarity and additional insight into the decision to temporarily suspend operations for Palace Arms. Our mission is to protect the integrity of our guest experiences to continue to deliver the exceptional service we pride ourselves on, including 'making diners feel like royalty.'"
And Crescent Real Estate LLC, the ownership group, offered this:
“Specific to the Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, we’re focusing efforts on weaving in fresh and modern offerings, alongside upholding many of the time-honored traditions that the iconic hotel is known for. As we continue to evolve to best meet the interests of guests and locals alike, the proactive decision was made to temporarily suspend operations of Palace Arms while the restaurant undergoes a reimagination to better reflect the experiences diners are currently seeking. Our goal is to ensure that we can make changes to continue to offer the memorable service and quality that has made the restaurant beloved for generations, and that the guest experience is not compromised during the process. We expect to resume operations by May 18, with a community wide open house, inviting locals and guests alike to experience a sampling of the new menu items and reimagination.”
We'll be waiting...and watching.
