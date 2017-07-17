Hydration Station: Five IV Bars and the Nearby Saloons Where You Can Juice Up

Just ask for the Phoenix. Onus iV Hydration

It was never hard to go out and have a good time in Denver. But now, thanks to the recent rise in intravenous (IV) therapy clinics popping up around town, it’s also become a whole lot easier to wake up without a hangover.

From mobile units with fully licensed medical staff pulling up in your driveway to Onus iV Hydration expansions, IV bars are now serving all over Denver...and a new Greenwood Village location will open on July 19.

In the list below, we pair up five IV bars (in alphabetical order) with nearby bars where you can acquire the potential hangover that the IV bar can cure. There's also a bonus suggestion.

Colorado Recovery Infusion Center

6081 South Quebec Street #100, Englewood

720-253-0650

Englewood residents can spend their summer making their way through the rotating seasonal ales at C.B. & Potts and then head over to the Colorado Recovery Infusion Center for an intravenous drip. This refreshment is going to cost considerably more than tying one on: A Meyers’ Cocktail runs $150, and the most expensive infusion will set you back $500. Prices decrease as packages are purchased, and 20 percent will be taken off your first visit to Colorado Recovery Infusion Center if both you and a friend request the Meyers’ Cocktail.

EXPAND Just a hop, skip and a drink away from Bonnie Brae Tavern. Hydrate IV Bar

Hydrate IV Bar Bonnie Brae

753 South University Boulevard

303-502-5081

Those who live in the neighborhood know that Bonnie Brae Tavern is a “good place to know, and a good place to go.” After an evening of sitting at the bar, maybe watching a game and indulging in pizza, a total-body reset may be needed the next day. Hydrate IV Bar’s Bonnie Brae location opened in April 2016, offering IV services in a boutique setting. The Hangover IV drip starts at $99, and the price varies for jetlag, cold and flu and wellness drips. B-12 injections can be added for just $30, if you need to regulate your metabolism and get some “mental clarity” after a night out at the Bonnie Brae Tavern.

Hydrate IV Bar's owners will fix you up. Hydrate IV Bar

Hydrate IV Bar Highlands Square

3440 32nd Avenue

720-535-1919

Hydrate IV Bar recently expanded to Highlands Square, which is great news for anyone who plans on spending at evening at either Mead St. Station, The Matador or some combination of the two. Hydrate IV Bar’s website stresses that while the company does not encourage overconsumption of alcohol, the cure to a hangover is really quite simple: one liter of normal saline solution, B complex (which is known to deliver eight of the essential B vitamins), Toradol for the headache, and Zofran for the nausea. It will run you $99, but you’ll be up and running within 30 to 45 minutes.

Hydrating is more fun with friends. Onus iV Hydration

Onus iV Hydration Greenwood Village

5425 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village

720-417-9590

For those leaving a show at Comedy Works South, Slattery’s Irish Pub is a late-night destination for keeping the fun flowing. But with two-for-one deals on select drafts, wine and wells from 11 p.m. until 2 a.m. at Slattery's, your body might need a bit of help come morning.

Located in the same complex in Landmark Greenwood Village is Onus iV Hydration’s second location. The menu includes general wellness drips, cocktails for athletic recovery and, of course, the Phoenix, better known as the “hangover cure.” Prices start at $65 and can run as high as $145, but you can sit back and relax with Netflix as one of the rotating team of twelve medical staffers hooks you up and restores you to normalcy.

To get a taste of hydration, stop by Onus iV Hydration’s grand-opening celebration from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19. There will be refreshments, prizes and free B12 shots for the first thirty attendees; visit the Facebook event for more information.

Just relax and hydrate. Onus iV Hydration

Onus iV Hydration Highlands

2242 West 29th Avenue

720-417-9590

The Highland neighborhood is full of active twenty- and thirty-somethings, many of whom bike up the hill to Little Man Ice Cream and then reward themselves with an afternoon of day drinking at the recently opened Zuni Street Brewing Company and maybe even a cocktail at Linger. Fortunately, Onus iV Hydration’s original location is just across the street, ready to jump you full of hydration, muscle-recovery cocktails and more before you jump back on your bike and into the heat.

Should any traveling musicians find themselves in an Airbnb in Highland, Onus iV Hydration worked with Andrew McMahon to develop a special infusion to help deal with altitude sickness: It provides a boost of B vitamins and Vitamin C, and 10 percent of the purchase supports the Dear Jack Foundation, which helps young adults fighting cancer.

IV therapy on the go. Onus iV Hydration Facebook Page

If you wake up in the morning with the world’s worst hangover, thanks to your favorite neighborhood bartender at Jefferson Park Pub or maybe Devon’s Pub, help could be as close as your phone. Both Onus iV Hydration and Divine Hydration offer in-home, concierge IV therapy. Onus iV Hydration charges a $50 fee for house calls in Denver and $75 for calls outside the metro area. The concierge service is best for groups of four or more, since a 10 percent discount will be applied, so plan ahead for those bachelor parties.

Since Divine Hydration is only an in-home IV clinic, it does not charge a concierge fee unless the client lives outside of Denver, in which case the fee is $25. The menu of services starts at $100.