Jade Mountain Brewing Will Toast Its Chinese Influence in Denver Next Year

When Sean Guerrero moved to the city of Huzhou, China, with his wife and their kids two years ago, he discovered one very depressing fact: "There was really no good beer," he says. All he could find were mass-produced light lagers and "international pilsners" made by giant corporations. So Guerrero, a Denver native and longtime homebrewer, decided to fix that by opening his own very small brewery there. "I thought they would like to try some better tasting beers — and they did, especially the higher-alcohol bitter beers."

Jade Mountain Brewing, which attracted a mostly local population along with a few American and European ex-pats, did well, especially in its use of local spices, fruits, vegetables and tea.

Now Guerrero is bringing some of that flavor back to Denver, where he plans to open the second iteration of Jade Mountain Brewing at 1925 South Rosemary Street, just off the Cherry Creek Trail near Comrade Brewing. The 1,700-square-foot space has high ceilings and a garage door, and will have a patio as well.