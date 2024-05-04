 5 New Denver Restaurants Opened This Week Including Spice Room Arvada | Westword
Every Opening and Closing This Week, Including Spice Room in Former Steuben's Arvada

While five spots debuted in the metro area, three said goodbye — including Renegade Brewing.
May 4, 2024
Spice Room now has two locations.
Spice Room now has two locations.
It's been more than two years since Steuben's shuttered its second location in Arvada, leaving only the original in Uptown. But now the building — once a Gunther Toody's Diner — is home to an outpost of Spice Room, an Indian restaurant whose first location is the East Colfax Avenue space that was the longtime home of another diner, Annie's.

Also debuting this week is Chopstix Fusion, which is serving Hong Kong-style Chinese dishes and desserts in Aurora, and RiNo Grill and Pizza in the Catalyst Building. Also in RiNo, the team behind Barcelona Wine Bar debuted its new concept, Corsica, which is dishing up French, Spanish and Italian small plates plus plenty of wine and a fun cocktail selection.

After shuttering its original outpost on Colfax in early April, Chop Shop once again has three outposts, with the addition of the newest in Broomfield.

A longtime staple on South Broadway is quietly making a comeback. Gennaro's, which opened in 1951, shut its doors in January because of owner Tonya Tiscanni's health issues. Now friends are helping her resurrect the joint. It reopened May 1 with a new, limited menu that includes burgers, brats, hot dogs and fish and chips — though the pizza and calzones will soon return, too.
It's the end of the road for So Many Roads.
Closed for good — it seems — is Deadhead bar So Many Roads, which has made unexpected comebacks before. This time, though, former owner Jay Bianchi is facing some serious sexual-assault charges, and much of his memorabilia that was housed at the museum has been sold.

Rooted Craft American Kitchen shuttered last weekend. Next up for owner Nick Kayser: Eat'Ya Pizza, which is slated to debut on the 16th Street Mall this month.

Renegade Brewing also closed, though it did hint at the possibility of a future comeback.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week*:
Renegade Brewing poured its last beer on May 3.
Openings

Chopstix Fusion, 2020 South Parker Road, Aurora
Corsica, 2801 Walnut Street
Spice Room, 7355 Ralston Road, Arvada
Chop Shop Broomfield, 799 U.S. 287, Broomfield
RiNo Grill and Pizza, 3500 Delgany Street

Reopening

Gennaro's, 2598 South Broadway

Closings

Renegade Brewing, 925 West Ninth Avenue
Rooted Craft American Kitchen, 3940 West 32nd Avenue
So Many Roads, 918 West First Avenue

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
