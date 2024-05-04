Every Opening and Closing This Week, Including Spice Room in Former Steuben's Arvada

Also debuting this week is Chopstix Fusion, which is serving Hong Kong-style Chinese dishes and desserts in Aurora, and RiNo Grill and Pizza in the Catalyst Building. Also in RiNo, the team behind Barcelona Wine Bar debuted its new concept, Corsica, which is dishing up French, Spanish and Italian small plates plus plenty of wine and a fun cocktail selection.
After shuttering its original outpost on Colfax in early April, Chop Shop once again has three outposts, with the addition of the newest in Broomfield.
A longtime staple on South Broadway is quietly making a comeback. Gennaro's, which opened in 1951, shut its doors in January because of owner Tonya Tiscanni's health issues. Now friends are helping her resurrect the joint. It reopened May 1 with a new, limited menu that includes burgers, brats, hot dogs and fish and chips — though the pizza and calzones will soon return, too.
Jay Bianchi is facing some serious sexual-assault charges, and much of his memorabilia that was housed at the museum has been sold.
Rooted Craft American Kitchen shuttered last weekend. Next up for owner Nick Kayser: Eat'Ya Pizza, which is slated to debut on the 16th Street Mall this month.
Renegade Brewing also closed, though it did hint at the possibility of a future comeback.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Chicken Rebel, which had grown to three outposts, will close its last remaining location in Westminster on May 5, though fans can still get a fried chicken fix at owner Lydie Lovett's Tejon Street brunch eatery, Wilde.
- Check out the Choza patio pop-up at the 3 Margaritas in Broomfield.
- Jessie's Smokin' Nola will make a comeback in Parker.
OpeningsChopstix Fusion, 2020 South Parker Road, Aurora
Corsica, 2801 Walnut Street
Spice Room, 7355 Ralston Road, Arvada
Chop Shop Broomfield, 799 U.S. 287, Broomfield
RiNo Grill and Pizza, 3500 Delgany Street
ReopeningGennaro's, 2598 South Broadway
ClosingsRenegade Brewing, 925 West Ninth Avenue
Rooted Craft American Kitchen, 3940 West 32nd Avenue
So Many Roads, 918 West First Avenue
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
