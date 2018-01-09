Mataam Fez Will Close This Month With Hopes of Finding a New Location

Denver has not always been considered a particularly diverse dining city, but there have been notable exceptions. Vietnamese and Ethiopian restaurants gained popularity in the 1980s and ’90s, long before the specialties of those countries became trendy nationwide. And at 4609 East Colfax Avenue, Mataam Fez introduced Denver to Moroccan food in 1976, providing an immersive experience where guests could sit on the floor surrounded by sumptuous pillows and rugs while enjoying couscous, b'stella and lamb kebabs while belly dancers shimmied through the dining room.

But Mataam Fez will soon end its 42-year run on a gritty stretch of Colfax now more known for pot shops and tattoo parlors than destination restaurants serving international cuisine. Owner Abdelah M. (he prefers not to use his last name) says that the building has been sold and that the new owners have other plans and did not offer a lease extension to the restaurant.