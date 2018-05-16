 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
The former Masterpiece Kitchen space will soon become Officers Club.EXPAND
The former Masterpiece Kitchen space will soon become Officers Club.
Mark Antonation

North County Team Will Open Officers Club at Lowry

Mark Antonation | May 16, 2018 | 9:30am
AA

Before the Lowry neighborhood became a mini-suburb within Denver, it was an Air Force base for 57 years. The American flag that flew over the base was lowered for the last time in 1994, but before that, it held all the military amenities, including an officers' club. Thanks to a new joint venture between City Street Investors, Larimer Associates and chef/proprietor Sterling Robinson, a small piece of the neighborhood's history will be honored with a new eatery and cocktail bar called Officers Club, which will open on Wednesday, June 13, at 84 Rampart Way.

Robinson currently operates North County in the Hangar 2 development at Lowry (as well as Billy's Inn across town); Officers Club will open next door to North County in the former home of Masterpiece Kitchen, which closed a year ago because of a fire and never reopened. Robinson says the place has been completely gutted and renovated to give it a warm, neighborhood feel.

Related Stories

Robinson describes Officers Club as "a tribute to, or paying homage to, the food of the United States since its beginnings." The menu will be "American comfort food — elevated in style."

North County chef/proprietor Serling Robinson is launching Officers Club next door.EXPAND
North County chef/proprietor Serling Robinson is launching Officers Club next door.
Danielle Lirette

Robinson and Joe Vostrejs of City Street had similar ideas for the space, the chef explains: building on the community-oriented themes of the officers' club and of Wisconsin supper clubs, where neighbors in rural areas would get together on Friday nights for entertainment, dining and socializing. "They were a cornerstone of social interaction for family and friends," he notes. And officers' clubs served a similar role, providing a place to keep morale high, where servicemen could enjoy time with family and colleagues before being sent overseas.

Before opening North County, Robinson spent time in the fine-dining world as a chef, general manager and sommelier, so he plans to capture a little of the spirit of a destination restaurant, but without the high prices or formality. "You'll be able to get a nice dinner in your neighborhood without going downtown," he says.

The Officers Club menu reads like a compendium of regional American cuisine, with New England cheddar biscuits, a homestyle chicken noodle soup, Maryland-style crab cakes and house-smoked St. Louis ribs. There will be brunch on weekends and a strong bar program, focusing on wine, multiple variations on the Manhattan, and other classic cocktails. "I'm doing a steakhouse wine list without the steakhouse prices," Robinson adds. To go with that steakhouse wine list, there will also be a big steakhouse-style burger.

Robinson points out that North County has been very successful in the Lowry neighborhood, but that not everyone wants a boisterous taco joint. He also recognizes that drawing customers is about attention to customers' needs as well as good food. "I'm not in the taco or margarita business; I'm in the hospitality business," he states.

Among the opening-week highlights for Officers Club will be a private dinner to benefit Freedom Service Dogs, an organization that provides service dogs for military veterans.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >