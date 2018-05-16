North County Team Will Open Officers Club at Lowry

Before the Lowry neighborhood became a mini-suburb within Denver, it was an Air Force base for 57 years. The American flag that flew over the base was lowered for the last time in 1994, but before that, it held all the military amenities, including an officers' club. Thanks to a new joint venture between City Street Investors, Larimer Associates and chef/proprietor Sterling Robinson, a small piece of the neighborhood's history will be honored with a new eatery and cocktail bar called Officers Club, which will open on Wednesday, June 13, at 84 Rampart Way.

Robinson currently operates North County in the Hangar 2 development at Lowry (as well as Billy's Inn across town); Officers Club will open next door to North County in the former home of Masterpiece Kitchen, which closed a year ago because of a fire and never reopened. Robinson says the place has been completely gutted and renovated to give it a warm, neighborhood feel.

Robinson describes Officers Club as "a tribute to, or paying homage to, the food of the United States since its beginnings." The menu will be "American comfort food — elevated in style."