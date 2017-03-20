menu

Protesters Mar an Otherwise Festive Cochon555 at the Curtis

The Fourteen Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, March 13-17


Protesters Mar an Otherwise Festive Cochon555 at the Curtis

Monday, March 20, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.
By Westword Staff
A A

While pork-lovers celebrated the swine at Cochon555 at the Curtis on Sunday, March 19, a few protesters interrupted the event to speak out for animal equality. The interruption was short-lived, as the demonstrators, possibly representing Direct Action Everywhere, were quickly ushered out by event security.

That left the rest of Sunday evening for ticket-holders to sample their way through the creations of five Colorado chefs who competed for the judges' approval and the opportunity to move on to the final Grand Cochon in Chicago on October 1. This year's challengers were Hosea Rosenberg of Blackbelly, Darrel Truett of Barolo Grill, Bill Miner of Il Porcellino Salumi, Will Nolan of the Viceroy in Snowmass and Burton Koelliker of Bonanno Concepts. Nolan was awarded the victory and will move on to battle nine other chefs from around the country at the Grand Cochon.

For more photos of of the pork parade, see our complete Cochon555 slideshow.

Protestors briefly interrupt Cochon555 at the Curtis.
Protestors briefly interrupt Cochon555 at the Curtis.
Danielle Lirette
A few people weren't at Cochon555 to celebrate.
A few people weren't at Cochon555 to celebrate.
Danielle Lirette
Protesters crashed the Cochon party at the Curtis.
Protesters crashed the Cochon party at the Curtis.
Danielle Lirette
Tempting bites of glazed pork from Il Porcellino.
Tempting bites of glazed pork from Il Porcellino.
Danielle Lirette
Blackbelly served spicy pork rinds, among other dishes.
Blackbelly served spicy pork rinds, among other dishes.
Danielle Lirette
Chef Will Nolan took top honors at the 2017 Cochon555.
Chef Will Nolan took top honors at the 2017 Cochon555.
Danielle Lirette

