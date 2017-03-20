Protesters Mar an Otherwise Festive Cochon555 at the Curtis

While pork-lovers celebrated the swine at Cochon555 at the Curtis on Sunday, March 19, a few protesters interrupted the event to speak out for animal equality. The interruption was short-lived, as the demonstrators, possibly representing Direct Action Everywhere, were quickly ushered out by event security.

That left the rest of Sunday evening for ticket-holders to sample their way through the creations of five Colorado chefs who competed for the judges' approval and the opportunity to move on to the final Grand Cochon in Chicago on October 1. This year's challengers were Hosea Rosenberg of Blackbelly, Darrel Truett of Barolo Grill, Bill Miner of Il Porcellino Salumi, Will Nolan of the Viceroy in Snowmass and Burton Koelliker of Bonanno Concepts. Nolan was awarded the victory and will move on to battle nine other chefs from around the country at the Grand Cochon.

Protestors briefly interrupt Cochon555 at the Curtis.

A few people weren't at Cochon555 to celebrate.

Protesters crashed the Cochon party at the Curtis.

Tempting bites of glazed pork from Il Porcellino.

Blackbelly served spicy pork rinds, among other dishes.