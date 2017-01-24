Pliny the Younger: Where to Get the Rare Triple IPA in Colorado in 2017

Chris Black pours the Younger. Falling Rock Taphouse

Pliny the Younger, one of the rarest, most sought-after beers in the world, makes its annual return to Colorado in February when California's Russian River Brewing trucks a precious few kegs of the cult beer over the Continental Divide. Russian River has been sending the highly rated triple IPA to Colorado for several years now, thanks in part to Chris Black — owner of Falling Rock Tap House and pioneer of Denver's craft scene — who is friends with Russian River owners Vinnie and Natalie Cilurzo.

Each year, the Cilurzos organize a California breast cancer fundraiser called “All Hopped Up for a Cure." Last year, they gave more than $100,000 to support the cause. For the past three years, Elite Brands of Colorado, distributor of Russian River beers in this state, has done something similar, donating all of the money made from the sale of Pliny the Younger to a local charity called Sense of Security. Falling Rock, on its end, will donate an additional $2 for every glass of Younger it sells.

As a result of the connection between Black and the Cilurzos, Falling Rock is always the first bar to tap Pliny the Younger (not to be confused with its brother, Pliny the Elder, a double IPA that is also periodically distributed in Colorado). The dates of the Falling Rock tappings are below, along with Black's annual message — funny and straightforward as ever.

As we get more information about tappings at other locations, we will list them here.

Saturday, February 11

Saturday, February 11

Falling Rock taps Pliny the Younger at 1 p.m. Doors open at 11 a.m., though, which is when Falling Rock will start issuing tickets to people for a glass of the beer. See details below in Black's message.

Saturday, February 18

Sunday, February 19

From Black: