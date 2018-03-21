Saint Louis Barbecue Guru Will Soon Smoke It Up in Denver

St. Louis is among just a few hallowed barbecue cities in America, but even with so much history and lore in that area, chef Mike Johnson, a veteran of the fine-dining kitchens of Emeril LaGasse and Charlie Trotter (as well as his own upscale eateries), made a splash when he opened Sugarfire Smoke House in Olivette (a St. Louis suburb) in 2012. Since then, he's built the company up to multiple outposts in Missouri and beyond, and now he's targeted Westminster for his latest branch. Johnson expects to open Sugarfire Smoke House at 14375 Orchard Parkway in the northern suburb.

"I love Denver," the barbecue master explains. "I lived in Vail and worked at a place called Mirabelle in Beaver Creek. We're pleased to join the barbecue community in Denver."

Johnson has teamed up with Chad and Jamie Green, who will be majority owners in the new Sugarfire. "I was attracted to the quality of the food, the daily specials and the creativity," Chad says of the couple's decision to open a franchise in their home state. "Barbecue is a culture, it's not just a food. You feel that when you walk into the restaurant."