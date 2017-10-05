Taste Farm Food, Local Spirits and Foraged Beers This Weekend in Lyons

We know, we know. Your GABF dance card is already full of events, and by Saturday night, you're more likely to be nursing your injured liver than seeking out another party. But for those of you who can make the room — or for those of you who are avoiding other beer-related festivities because of the crowds this weekend — there's a dinner in Lyons that's worthy of your attention.

On Saturday night, a trifecta of farm-to-table boosters — Longmont-based farm-to-table caterer GB Culinary, Illinois foraged-beer specialist Scratch Brewing Company, and a distiller that works primarily with Colorado ingredients, Spirit Hound — will team-up for a dinner party that will benefit the Berry Center, which uses agricultural activist Wendell Berry's work as a roadmap to advocate on behalf of farmers, build sustainable agricultural economies and promote good land stewardship in rural communities.

Scratch makes beers from foraged ingredients, like mushrooms. Scratch Brewing Company