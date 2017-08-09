Solutions Adds Food and Drink to the Escape Room Experience

Tina and Vic Ronder tried to escape — but they just got pulled deeper into the escape-room experience. After recognizing the business potential of the popular puzzle rooms that require team members to work together to solve the mystery and unlock the door, the couple is building their own version — complete with drinks and dining. They expect to open Solutions Lounge and Restaurant at 2220 California Street (right next door to the brand-new Woods Boss Brewing) in October.

"As far as we know, we're the first escape room to offer a full bar and restaurant," Tina explains.

Solutions has paired with Escapology, an escape-room franchise company headquartered in Florida, for the puzzle-solving portion of its new enterprise. The Ronders will offer seven rooms with different themes where teams of six people (or sometimes eight) can work together to find their way out of the room. Groups of six people can book a room together, or you can go by yourself or as a couple to be matched with others to form a group. Vic notes that escape rooms are popular with friends and family members looking for a bonding experience, as well as corporations looking for team-building exercises; Solutions is working with an independent HR firm that will provide metrics and feedback to companies that send their employees for an escape-room session, he says.