Frisco's Backcountry Brewery Has Closed, but There's More Beer on the Way

Frisco’s Backcountry Brewery, which has been a fixture in Summit County for more than two decades, closed its doors last week, just as the ski and snowboarding season began. Charlie Eazor, who has owned the brewpub since 2010 with his brother, Joe, told the Summit Daily that he is thinking about retirement and that none of his family members wants to take it over; the Eazors also sold Frisco’s Blue Spruce restaurant earlier this year.

Backcountry is the second longtime Summit County brewpub to change hands this year. In May, the owners of Pug Ryan’s Brewery, Travis and Annie Holton, retired and sold the business to longtime Breckenridge Brewery brewer John Jordan and his wife, Judy. The Holtons had owned Pug's as just a restaurant since 1986 and converted it into a full brewpub in 1997. The new owners plan to change some of the beers, but they have so far kept the Pug’s name. That probably won’t happen in Backcountry’s case, though.